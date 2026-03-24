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The best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals for 2026: Sizeable savings on drones, Lego, streaming, star projectors and much more

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Amazon's Big Spring Sale is your chance to save big on space-and-sci-fi tech and entertainment from the best star projectors, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

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Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here, and it's your chance to save on the best star projectors, Lego sets, drones, streaming services and more! This daily sales event runs from Wednesday, March 25, to Tuesday, March 31 and with so much on offer, you might feel spoilt for choice!

That's where our guide to the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals comes in. Supported by our experts, we've pored over all the offers to bring you the best and biggest deals. We've done our homework to make sure these are genuine deals, too.

Best Amazon Spring Sale deals

Lego deals