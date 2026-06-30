America 250: How has telescope technology evolved since the dawn of the U.S.?

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From mountaintops to space itself, the progression of telescope technology has been on the up for 250 years.

A black and white photo of a telescope on a very tall pedestal at a fair.
The Yerkes one-meter refractor on display at the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago. (Image credit: The Field Museum Library/Wikimedia Commons)