Supermassive black hole spews energy 300,000 light years into deep space

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This composite image shows a quasar, a rare and extreme class of supermassive black hole, that's located about 3.4 billion light-years from Earth.

Supermassive black holes are best known for their immense gravity, pulling in everything that strays too close, even light. But new research suggests these cosmic giants can also hurl enormous amounts of energy outward, driving powerful disturbances that ripple hundreds of thousands of light-years through space.

A study led by Satoshi Yamada of Tohoku University in Japan found that winds generated by an actively feeding supermassive black hole are about 100 times more powerful than astronomers previously estimated.

These outflows, scientists say, inject an amount of energy comparable to several billion supernova explosions, driving turbulence through hot gas across distances of roughly 300,000 light-years —far beyond the boundaries of the host galaxy itself.

"Black holes are largely known for sucking matter in, but they also eject gas in the form of powerful winds," Yamada said in a statement . "These winds were thought to be contained within the galaxy, but our study revealed that the force is immensely more powerful than previously understood."

To measure the extent of those outflows, Yamada and his colleagues observed H1821+643, a bright quasar in the constellation Draco about 3.4 billion light-years from Earth. The galaxy hosting H1821+643 sits at the center of a dense galaxy cluster and harbors an active supermassive black hole estimated to be three to four billion times the mass of the sun.

During a weeklong observation in September 2024, Yamada and his team used XRISM , the X-ray satellite launched by Japan's space agency in 2023, to track the chemical signature of ionized iron atoms in the surrounding hot gas. By examining how the light from these iron ions stretched and broadened, the researchers were able to determine how fast the gas was moving and how turbulent it had become, according to the statement.

The observations revealed that the turbulence is driven by energy released from the quasar, with its effects reaching distances of about 300,000 light-years from the black hole, the study notes.

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The result builds on years of observations of H1821+643, which is, in fact, the closest known quasar to Earth located within a galaxy cluster, according to NASA .

One of the more intriguing discoveries came in 2022, when observations of the black hole's spin using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory showed it rotates half as quickly as its smaller peers, which spin close to the speed of light.

"The million-dollar question is, why?" Christopher Reynolds, an astronomer at the University of Cambridge and co-author of the 2022 study, said in a statement at the time.

According to that study, one leading hypothesis is that giants like H1821+643 grew primarily through repeated mergers with other black holes arriving from different directions. Those chaotic collisions may have repeatedly disrupted the black hole's rotation instead of steadily spinning it up through a long-lived accretion disk.

While the exact origin of its sluggish spin remains an open question, the black hole's influence clearly extends far beyond its host galaxy.

"For the first time, we have shown that black holes influence the broader cosmic environment through a shock wave of astonishing power," Yamada said in the statement.

"Black holes are key drivers of gas flows and motion in space, transporting vast amounts of energy to different regions of the cosmos."