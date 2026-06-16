NASA X-ray spacecraft catches jet erupting from 1st supermassive black hole imaged by humanity
News
By Robert Lea published
"We could already see changes in the jet, but never with this level of detail in X-rays."
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Astronomers using NASA's Chandra X-ray spacecraft have obtained the most detailed image yet of the jet erupting from the supermassive black hole at the heart of the galaxy Messier 87 (M87).
If this black hole sounds familiar, that is because it made history in 2019 when it was reveale