What time is NASA's Artemis 2 moon launch on April 1?

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Artemis 2 is currently scheduled to launch on April 1.

NASA's long-anticipated Artemis 2 mission — the first crewed flight around the moon in more than half a century — could lift off as soon as April 1. But if you're hoping to watch it live online, you'll need to know when to tune in and for that, we've got you covered.

The Artemis 2 mission is currently scheduled to lift off at 6:24 p.m. EDT (2224 GMT) on April 1 aboard NASA's powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida. It will send four astronauts on a roughly 10-day journey around the moon and safely back to Earth on board the Orion capsule.

The launch window for Artemis 2 opens on April 1 and runs through April 6, with opportunities available each day. But the actual launch time could change depending on the day. Read on below to see when to tune in over the next few days of the mission, leading to liftoff. Check out our Artemis 2 mission updates page for the latest developments.

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What time is the Artemis 2 launch?

NASA is officially targeting Wednesday (April 1) for the launch of its Artemis 2 mission, with liftoff scheduled or 6:24 p.m. EDT (2224 GMT) as we mentioned above. NASA has a 2-hour window for the launch, so it could lift off anytime between 6:24 p.m. and 8:24 p.m. EDT (2224-0024 April 2 GMT).

It should be a beautiful launch, weather permitting. If Artemis 2 launches on time, it will just about 88 minutes after sunset at its Cape Canaveral launch site.

But NASA has a few options if bad weather intervenes. The space agency has launch windows available daily from April 1 to April 6, and then again on April 30. The times, however, do change for each day. At the bottom of this page, we have a chart to help you with those dates and times.

Can I watch the Artemis 2 launch online?

NASA's Artemis II Live Views from Kennedy Space Center - YouTube Watch On

Yes, you'll be able to watch the Artemis 2 launch online. On April 1, NASA will have two major livestreams for you to watch. You'll be able to watch them all here and on Space.com and our VideoFromSpace Youtube Channel .

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NASA is also providing simulcasts on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services, as well as on its own website and NASA+ streaming service, and YouTube .

Here's what to expect on launch day.

Wednesday, April 1 - Artemis 2 Launch Day livestreams

7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 GMT): Fueling coverage of the SLS rocket with NASA commentary

Fueling coverage of the SLS rocket with NASA commentary 12:50 p.m. EDT (1650 GMT): NASA full Artemis 2 launch countdown coverage until liftoff.

NASA full Artemis 2 launch countdown coverage until liftoff. ~ 2.5 hours after liftoff (between 9-11 p.m. ET): NASA post-launch press conference.

So viewers will be able to follow the final countdown, hear live commentary from mission experts and watch real-time views of the SLS rocket on the pad. As with other major launches, NASA is offering live views of the Artemis 2 stack at KSC ahead of liftoff, including a 24/7 livestream from the launch pad during key phases of prelaunch preparations.

In the days leading up to launch, NASA will also offer a series of press conferences and updates for the mission. Here's what to expect.

Sunday, March 29

11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT): Artemis 2 astronauts speak in virtual press conference with reporters.

Artemis 2 astronauts speak in virtual press conference with reporters. 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT): NASA Artemis 2 status update press conference.

Monday, March 30

5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT): NASA Artemis 2 mission management team press conference.

Tuesday, March 31

1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT): NASA Artemis 2 prelaunch press confernce.

How long is the Artemis 2 moon mission?

Every stage of NASA's 10-day Artemis 2 mission. (Image credit: NASA)

Artemis 2 is a 10-day critical test flight for NASA's broader Artemis program , which aims to return humans to the moon and establish a long-term presence there as a stepping stone toward future missions to Mars .

Artemis 2 will send its crew on a free-return trajectory around