Watch NASA roll out Artemis 2 moon rocket tonight ahead of April 1 launch

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NASA's Artemis II Live Views from Kennedy Space Center - YouTube Watch On

NASA will roll its Artemis 2 moon rocket out to the launch pad tonight (March 19) ahead of a planned April 1 liftoff, and you can watch the action live.

The Artemis 2 stack will leave Kennedy Space Center 's (KSC) huge Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) tonight at around 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT on March 20) and head for Launch Pad 39B, which lies about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) away. The trek, made atop NASA's massive Crawler-Transporter 2 vehicle, will take up to 12 hours.

You can watch the journey live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency .

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NASA rolls out the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis 2 moon mission on Jan. 17, 2026. (Image credit: NASA/Brandon Hancock)

This will be the second rollout for Artemis 2, which will launch four astronauts on a 10-day flight around the moon .

The first rollout happened on Jan. 17 ; two weeks later, the Artemis 2 team conducted a wet dress rehearsal (WDR), running the mission's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion crew capsule through their paces on Pad 39B.

However, a leak of liquid hydrogen propellant ended that two-day-long test a bit early. Team members fixed the leak on the pad, swapping out some seals in the affected area. They then performed another WDR, which Artemis 2 completed on Feb. 19.

That success kept the mission on target for a planned March 6 launch . But overnight from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, the Artemis 2 team noticed a new problem: a helium-flow interruption in the SLS upper stage.

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Mission managers rolled the Artemis 2 stack back to the VAB to deal with that issue, fixing it earlier this month . Now, everything is set for a second rollout ahead of a planned launch on April 1.

There will be fewer hoops to jump through this time: NASA has said it doesn't plan to conduct another WDR after Artemis 2 gets back to the pad.

The Artemis 2 astronauts are NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency . The quartet will be the first people to venture beyond low Earth orbit since the final Apollo mission in 1972.