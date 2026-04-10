Watch NASA's Artemis 2 astronauts return to Earth live online today (April 10)

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Watch live! Artemis 2 astronauts return to Earth after historic moon mission - YouTube Watch On

Today, April 10, NASA's Artemis 2 astronauts are set to return to Earth from the moon, bringing their historic 10-day mission to a close.

Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT). You can watch all the action here on Space.com and on our YouTube channel courtesy of NASA. You can also follow along with the latest news on our Artemis 2 live updates page . NASA is also providing simulcasts of the mission on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, as well as on its own website, the NASA+ streaming service and YouTube .

Splashdown is expected at approximately 8:07 p.m. EDT (0007 GMT on April 11) off the coast of California — a similar location to where the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission landed in December 2022 .

Read more: Artemis 2 moon astronauts splash down today — What to expect at each stage of reentry & landing (timeline)

Orion capsule shortly after splashdown during the Artemis 1 mission, Dec. 11, 2022. (Image credit: NASA)

The four astronauts, commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, will re-enter Earth's atmosphere at speeds of up to 24,000 mph (38,600 kph). During the spacecraft's roughly 13-minute descent, the Orion capsule will endure temperatures of up to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius).

A heat shield will protect the crew as parachutes deploy to slow the capsule before it splashes down in the Pacific Ocean.

The astronauts will then be recovered by the USS John Murtha and escorted back to shore.

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