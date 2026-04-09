Watch Artemis 2 race back to Earth in this telescope livestream tonight

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A Virtual Telescope Project livestream will track NASA's Artemis 2 Orion spacecraft as it races back toward Earth. Here's how to watch it live.

Artemis 2 is on its way back to Earth, and you can watch it speed through space live tonight in this Virtual Telescope Project (VTP) livestream (weather depending).

The broadcast, hosted by astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, is scheduled to begin at 10:45 p.m. EDT on April 9 (0245 GMT on April 10) and is available here on Space.com and on VTP's official WebTV .

Using a network of robotic telescopes in Italy, astronomers will attempt to track Orion as it moves across the night sky . The spacecraft will appear as a faint, fast-moving point of light against the background stars.

Iconic "Earthset" image captured during Artemis 2's lunar flyby on April 6, 2026. (Image credit: NASA)

If the weather cooperates, tonight's livestream could offer one of the last chances to catch a glimpse of Orion in deep space before its fiery journey back through Earth's atmosphere .

Artemis 2 launched on April 1, sending four astronauts on a historic flight around the moon — the first crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972. During the mission, the crew flew thousands of miles beyond the moon and even captured sight of a total solar eclipse!

Now in the final stages of the mission, the astronauts are preparing for their return to Earth, with splashdown expected for Friday evening (April 10) in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of San Diego.

You can keep up to date with the latest Artemis 2 action with our Artemis 2 live blog .