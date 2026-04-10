Artemis 2 moon astronauts splash down today — What to expect at each stage of reentry & landing (timeline)

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After an epic trip to the moon and back, it's landing day for the four astronauts of NASA's Artemis 2 mission . For the first time in over 53 years, astronauts are returning to Earth from the moon.

But returning from deep space is no easy feat, especially for the Artemis 2 astronauts , who are the first crew to fly on NASA's Orion spacecraft . The most harrowing part of the journey lies ahead: a fiery 13-minute plunge through Earth's atmosphere at about 24,000 mph (38,600 kph) that will subject them to temperatures of up to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius) with only their heat shield for protection and parachutes to slow down.

"Every system we've demonstrated over the past nine days — life support, navigation, propulsion, communications — all of it depends on the final minutes of flight," NASA Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya told reporters Thursday (April 9). "We have high confidence in the system, in the heat shield, and the parachutes and the recovery system that we've put together."

The Artemis 2 Orion capsule will return to Earth tonight, April 10, at 8:07 p.m. EDT (0007 April 11 GMT) with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, California. Returning home on the ship to end a 10-day trip to the moon are NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), Christina Koch (mission specialist) and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen (mission specialist). You can watch the landing live on Space.com , beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT). You can also follow the mission live online on our Artemis 2 mission updates page .

Here's a look at every stage of the Artemis 2 crew's return to Earth, to explain how the reentry, descent, splashdown and recovery will work.

1. Crew wakes up for landing day

The Artemis 2 astronauts share an embrace during their historic moon mission. (Image credit: NASA)

The first big event of landing day for the Artemis 2 astronauts is something that all of us are familiar with: waking up.

NASA will wake the astronauts at 11:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT) to mark the start of the crew's day, the last one they'll spend in space during their 10-day flight.

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Mission Control will rouse the astronauts with a wakeup song, kind of like an alarm. Flight controllers have played wakeup songs every day of the mission. You can see our Artemis 2 Spotify playlist of wakeup music here , and Flight Day 10 will be the last one.

After the wakeup call, the crew has some time to get ready (think brushing their teeth and combing their hair). Then they'll start their last to-do list in space.

2. Astronauts configure Orion for entry

At 1:50 p.m. EDT (1750 GMT), just over three hours into their work day, the Artemis 2 astronauts will begin configuring Orion for reentry.