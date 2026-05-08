'Star Fox' is returning this summer with a shiny 'Star Fox 64' remake for Nintendo Switch 2 full of unique features

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Star Fox Direct 5.6.2026 - YouTube Watch On

Following rumors, Nintendo has just announced yet another remake of Star Fox 64 (Lylat Wars in PAL regions), and it's coming sooner than anyone expected.

With a surprise 'Star Fox Direct' released on May 6, Nintendo finally confirmed the existence and arrival of a new Star Fox game on Nintendo Switch 2. The original Nintendo Switch won't be getting this reimagining of the excellent rail shooter, which sports a complete overhaul of its presentation and substantial content additions.

Beyond the shinier, vastly more detailed visuals and overhauled audio, the core journey remains the same, but an extra Challenge Mode and competitive online multiplayer (with free flight) add more replayability and value to the package. There's also an optional co-op mode, which allows two players to split the controls of the Arwing starfighter and other vehicles; one person pilots them while the other shoots at enemies.

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Other unique features include mouse aiming with the Joy-Con 2 if you're gunning for the highest possible scores, and a link to Switch 2's video chat capabilities that allow you to “become” a member of Team Star Fox, VTuber - style. Those redesigns might not be everyone's cup of tea, but we think there's an old-school charm to them that reminds us of the original SNES puppets used in marketing materials.

Overall, Star Fox – yes, that's the definitive title – seems like a return to simpler times and the sort of well-calculated reboot the franchise needed after so many ups and downs, and being absent for 10 years following Star Fox Zero's failure .

Its new modes can help it stand out, but for the most part, we're thinking this is Nintendo's attempt at refreshing the fan base with new blood after Fox McCloud's surprise supporting role in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie .

Star Fox will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 25, and pre-orders – at a lower price point than usual – are now open. The original Star Fox 64 is playable via the Nintendo Switch Online service.