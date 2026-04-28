Clean up Rebel scum in the upcoming Star Wars DLC for PowerWash Simulator 2

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PowerWash Simulator 2 | STAR WARS Pack - Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

That Death Star's operational… and extremely clean thanks to this wild new collaboration between PowerWash Simulator 2 and Star Wars.

There's no shortage of exciting Star Wars games in the works , but we'll be honest, we didn't see this one coming, as Lucasfilm Games and FuturLab are teaming up to release PowerWash Simulator 2's Star Wars pack , coming this summer.

While no specific release date or price tag was provided in the short 'announce' trailer, we know it's coming to all platforms where the game is available. That means PC (via Steam & Epic), Xbox Series X|S, PS5 (with Pro support), and Nintendo Switch 2.

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Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: FuturLab / Lucasfilm Games) (Image credit: FuturLab / Lucasfilm Games) (Image credit: FuturLab / Lucasfilm Games) (Image credit: FuturLab / Lucasfilm Games) (Image credit: FuturLab / Lucasfilm Games)

From the frozen wastes of Hoth to the Lars Homestead on Tatooine — hopefully without poor Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru's charred corpses still lying around — PowerWash Simulator 2's next DLC is focusing on locales from the original Star Wars trilogy . There are even brief hints that an Imperial destroyer and a Rebel cruiser (probably a Mon Calamari one) need to have their space dust and muck washed away.

Though the galaxy far, far away could also accommodate new washing mechanics and systems with bespoke tools (or perhaps astromech helpers), most details are being kept as secret as the Death Star plans for now.

We know the cleaners this time around "take on the role of P0-W2, a Class Five cleaning droid", so a certain degree of immersion is being offered. Here's hoping we can blast stormtroopers away with pressurized water, too.

Earlier this month, PowerWash Simulator 2 received its first level pack, which was based on the animated series Adventure Time, so this might be a tradition for the offbeat 'cleaning simulation' game as it ventures into post-launch support. Much like the original, PowerWash Simulator 2 supports both solo and co-op, local or online.