From new releases to classic models, feel the force this Star Wars Day with the best Lego sets from the saga
Not only is Lego launching a host of new models this Star Wars Day, there are some fantastic sets out there already. We've harnessed the power of the Dark Side to bring you the very best.
Lego and Star Wars is a match made in sci-fi heaven and not only can you get your hands on the best Star Wars sets, May 4 aka Star Wars Day sees the launch of several new sets.
Which sets? There's a reasonably priced Razor Crest, for a start, soon to be seen in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. Or, if you prefer to step back to the days of the Empire, you can pick up a bust of Darth Vader. And, if you're a Lego Insider (you can sign up for free) these new sets are available from May 1, if not earlier!
You can even snag some free Lego Gifts With Purchase sets if you buy through Lego's website. But since those will be available from May 1 and are liable to sell out, we recommend you hurry.Article continues below
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at The Escapist, GameSpew (where he’s the morning news writer) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.