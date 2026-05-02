Click for next article

Lego and Star Wars is a match made in sci-fi heaven and not only can you get your hands on the best Star Wars sets, May 4 aka Star Wars Day sees the launch of several new sets.

Which sets? There's a reasonably priced Razor Crest, for a start, soon to be seen in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. Or, if you prefer to step back to the days of the Empire, you can pick up a bust of Darth Vader. And, if you're a Lego Insider (you can sign up for free) these new sets are available from May 1, if not earlier!

You can even snag some free Lego Gifts With Purchase sets if you buy through Lego's website. But since those will be available from May 1 and are liable to sell out, we recommend you hurry.

Article continues below