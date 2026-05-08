Monopoly sucks, but this new 'Star Wars' video game spinoff might add some galactic sizzle

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Let’s be honest here, and no disrespect to venerable family board games, but Monopoly is kind of boring. There, we said it. Oh sure, it's iconic — the real estate-hoarding classic has been with us since 1903, when it was called "The Landlord Game" — but have you ever actually enjoyed a game of it?

Behold the potential antidote to Monopoly ennui in the form of Ubisoft's new " Star Wars "-themed spinoff release, " Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs Villains ." This new twist on a time-worn game could recalibrate your thoughts on the 90-year-old land acquisition diversion when it lands on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 1/2 and Xbox Series X|S on June 11, 2026.

No, this isn’t Monopoly’s first venture into the galaxy far, far away, as a basic tabletop "Star Wars" edition came out in 1996, followed by a video game adaptation in 1997. However, this latest incarnation has some sensational digital magic attached that has piqued our interest.

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Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains | World Premiere Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Assemble your team, build your roster of iconic 'Star Wars' characters, and battle with your friends and family for control of the galaxy as you move across storied planets and locations," states the official description.

"Choose from a wide array of 'Star Wars' heroes and villains, each with their own unique abilities. Whether you're teaming up with Luke Skywalker or unleashing Darth Vader, every match is packed with team strategy, surprises, and classic 'Star Wars' moments. No two battles unfold the same way; the fate of your team is yours to shape!"

Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains - Gameplay Overview Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Based on the trailer and gameplay overview, the game allows teams of two or three to join forces on and offline to take control of the Monopoly board, using specific character attributes and skills found within the greater "Star Wars" canon.

Something called "Dynamic Go Events" promises to infuse an air of unpredictability into the action with fun moments that can "alter the deal” significantly. Plus, thrilling cinematic clips will help bind players to the "Star Wars" franchise while acquiring their "properties."

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We know you all were really hoping for EA to deliver "Battlefront 3" or Quantic Dream to accelerate "Star Wars Eclipse" instead of a Monopoly crossover, but while you wait for those upcoming Star Wars games , this new "Star Wars Monopoly" just might be the way to address your lack of faith in that moldy old family game night favorite.