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May 4, aka Star Wars Day, may be behind us, but if you love Lego Star Wars there are still deals to be had on everything from massive, table-dominating UCS vehicles to shelf-friendly Star Wars helmets.

But, be warned, these deals will go fast. We've already seen Lego's Gift With Purchase (GWP)exclusive Darksaber set sell out, leaving just two GWP sets deals if you decide to shop via Lego.com .

We've scoured the galactic web to bring you the best remaining Lego Star Wars offers , from Amazon , Best Buy and Argos . We've also included several UK-specific deals, too. So read on to grab these deals before they hit hyperspace and are gone forever.

Lego Star Wars deals

Whether you're buying for yourself, or as a gift, or are just putting a set away in the hope that it'll rise in value (which, more often than not, they do), we've rounded up the best deals on Lego Star Wars sets.

We also savings on two super-recent sets, the Lego Star Wars Razor Crest and the Lego Mandalorian Apprentice Grogu sets. It's unusual to see new sets discounted, so we'd recommend you snap these up while you can.