Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker review

You can't fill your AT-TE with the correct troopers because a 212th battle pack doesn't currently exist

The Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker is a near-perfect Lego playset that’s marred by a couple of Minifigure-related issues. The walker itself is Lego’s finest incarnation to date and the generous inclusion of nine Minifigures – five of which are clones – will delight children, collectors and army builders alike. The Phase II Commander Cody is the cherry on top of the cake, and for the Lego Star Wars diehard, reason enough alone to warrant a purchase.

Essential info Price: $139.99/£119.99 Model number: 75337 Number of pieces: 1082 Dimensions: Approximately 15 inches (38 cm) high, 19 inches (48 cm) wide and 3 inches (7 cm) deep. Recommended age: 9+

The Lego AT-TE (75337) is arguably the most hotly anticipated Lego Star Wars playset of the year and not just because its predecessor (75019) is one of the best Lego Star Wars sets (opens in new tab) and was released way back in 2013. It’s also the first time Lego has released a Commander Cody Minifigure in Phase II clone armor, as seen in Revenge of the Sith. Only two other Cody Minifigures have been released and they are both clad in Phase I armor, as seen in much of The Clone Wars.

This figure alone makes this set a must-have for clone fanatics and if you’re still looking for excuses it also includes three 212th clone troopers and a clone gunner to boot. And all of that is alongside a pair of battle droids and a DSD1 Spider Droid. Nine Minifigures (including the spider droid) is a new record for AT-TE sets and the focus on troopers will delight clone fans and army builders alike.

Although this set is designed for children of nine years and above, it may present something of a challenge for younger builders thanks to a substantial Technic frame and six delicate leg builds. However, once built it is brimming with playable features and its movie-accurate looks make it a great display piece for adults too.

The hotly anticipated return of the Lego AT-TE and the exclusive Commander Cody Minifigure meant it was no surprise that this set was selling out upon its release, but if you’ve a knack for finding the best Lego Star Wars deals (opens in new tab) you should be able to find it below its $139.99 MSRP (opens in new tab).

Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker: Build

1082 pieces

Children may require assistance

Familiar build for 2013 AT-TE owners

The Lego AT-TE is a surprisingly quick build. It took us just over three hours at a brisk pace to put all 1082 pieces together. As you’d expect, bricks are helpfully split into a series of bags labelled from one to six, so the construction process can be broken down into more manageable stages. The Minifigures are also scattered throughout the bags so if you’re an adult building with a younger Lego fan, they’ll have plenty to occupy themselves with while you tackle the trickier bits.

The first stage is spent putting together the three battle droids and the spider droid side build. The latter uses a Ball Turret Socket and two Ball Turrets to form the droid’s rotating antenna. These same pieces are used to build the six rotating turrets on the AT-TE and there’s a knack to clipping the bowl-shaped Ball Turrets in place, so younger builders may require assistance.

Next up is Commander Cody and the walker’s chassis. This largely comprises Technic pieces for stability and also includes a neat interior build which includes seating for troops and a control panel for the rear gunner. The third section constructs the middle portion of the AT-TE’s hull as well as the driver’s cab. This is a particularly enjoyable build that uses SNOT bricks (studs not on top) to form a clean frontage with almost no studs showing.

Image 1 of 6 The build is split into six easy-to-manage sections, starting with the battle droids and spider droid. (Image credit: Future) Next is Commander Cody and the AT-TE’s largely Lego Technic chassis. (Image credit: Future) You then build the cab and midsection… (Image credit: Future) …before putting together two more clones and the four smaller legs. (Image credit: Future) The big pair of middle legs follow along with another clone and some armor plating. (Image credit: Future) The final step adds more armor, the top-mounted turret and clone gunner. (Image credit: Future)

The fourth stage tackles two troopers, the front-facing turrets and four of the six legs. The repetitive nature of the latter may lack enough excitement for children, but is obviously unavoidable. Lego’s instructions require you to build and attach each leg before moving onto the next and while this helps to prevent placing a leg in the wrong place, it means the walker is left lopsided as you attach a few additional details. As such, it might be easier to build each leg in turn and attach them at the same time.

The final two stages are where you’ll add most of the set’s 11 stickers. It would have been nice to see some of these turned out as printed pieces, but when you consider the five clone troopers there isn’t a shortage of printing. The penultimate stage of construction deals with the side armor and large, central legs before moving onto the final phase which encompasses the top-mounted mass-driver cannon and top armor plating.

Particular care must be taken when applying a long tapered sticker to both the Left and Right Shell 3 x 10 pieces that sit on the AT-TE’s top, rear section. The length and tapering of both the stickers and the bricks mean that even a slightly skewed application could result in noticeable misalignment (adult supervision advised).

Image 1 of 3 A sturdy pop-up handle allows you to manoeuvre the AT-TE and set it down flat, thanks to loose legs that lock under the model’s own weight. (Image credit: Future) Just like the previous model, the cab interior slides out for easy access. (Image credit: Future) Unlike the previous model, the cab’s good-looking frontage features virtually no studs. (Image credit: Future)

Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker: Design

AT-TE's angular form is spot on

Spacious and detailed interior

Cracking Minifigures but disappointing prints

This is Lego’s fifth AT-TE playset to date and fourth Clone Wars era incarnation of the vehicle – 2016’s Captain Rex’s AT-TE (75157) was a heavily modified rendition that appeared in the animated television show Star Wars Rebels. Diehard Star Wars fans will recognise the background on the box as Utapau, where Commander Cody is contacted by Palpatine and told to, “Execute Order 66.” The closest set for comparison is the 2013 AT-TE (75019) that’s modelled on the battle of Geonosis. And while that set is one of the best Lego Star Wars sets (opens in new tab) in existence, there’s no doubting this latest offering’s superiority when it comes to the walker itself.

Lego has clearly chosen to refine rather than rewrite the handbook, such is the accuracy of the 2013 model. The exterior’s angular armored plating is still a fantastic representation, but additional relief has been added via various plates and there are fewer dark grey pieces creating an overall more uniformed look.

Small gaps are still present where the plates unfold to reveal the interior, but gapping holes either side of the middle legs have been obscured more thanks to larger circular panels covering the top joints. In fact, the legs are where most of the exterior modifications have taken place. The larger middle legs sit at a tighter and more accurate angle and the circular panel at the top joint of each leg has been redesigned for the better. Bottom joints have been made thicker with the addition of a cog piece and the feet boast a much more accurate representation than the unsightly domes on the 2013 model.

Image 1 of 5 The model features Lego’s most detailed AT-TE interior ever. (Image credit: Future) The front has seating for two clone troopers, which can be removed for easier access. (Image credit: Future) The armor closes nicely, leaving only small gaps. (Image credit: Future) The rear has a spacious interior with seating for five clones and could comfortably fit six if one was standing. (Image credit: Future) The rear gunner seat is a nice touch, so you can have a Minifigure operating the turrets. (Image credit: Future)

The mass-driver cannon atop the vehicle is a longer, more accurate length and the older flick-fire projectiles have been replaced with stud shooters. While the cab’s design hasn’t change much, the frontage is now almost completely stud free for a more pleasing aesthetic.

The back, sides and top panels all fold up to reveal the most spacious and detailed Lego AT-TE interior ever. All told there’s enough seating (excluding the cab) to accommodate seven Minifigures and there’s a little standing space too. It’s just a shame the 212th battalion doesn’t feature in any other current Lego Star Wars sets (at the time of writing) so you can fill up your AT-TE. A 212th battle pack in 2023 please Lego!

Other interior details include a rear gunner control panel, weapons rack, fire extinguisher and a mug for thirsty troopers at the back of the walker. While at the front you’ll find a thermal detonator rack, crate and spanner. The dual seating here is also removable, making it easier to insert your troops since there’s less access than at the rear.

Image 1 of 2 The top-mounted mass-driver cannon sports stud shooters… (Image credit: Future) ...and the longest barrel on a Lego AT-TE to date. (Image credit: Future)

The spider droid is a fun little side build and along with the battle droids provides a small pocket of resistance for the AT-TE to face. It has been widely pointed out that spider droids don’t appear on Utapau in Revenge of the Sith and that a similarly sized crab droid would have made a more accurate inclusion. While it would have undoubtedly been the icing on the cake, this is something that will only trouble hardcore fans and certainly doesn’t detract from what is an otherwise excellent build.

The Minifigure selection is top notch. Five clone troopers in a set is almost unheard of, and three battle droids and a spider droid to boot provide plenty of playability if this is a first Lego set. The holes on the sides of each clone’s helmet aren’t as sleek as previous Phase II clones, however, which lack holes altogether, and the orange markings atop the three 212th Clone Troopers’ helmets have caused some controversy.

Promotional material shows movie-accurate triangular markings, but our figures have rounded markings that don’t taper to a point and this isn’t an isolated incident. Fortunately, Brick Fanatics (opens in new tab) reported on an email shared by a Reddit user that suggests Lego aims to fix this problem. This might not be a huge concern to occasional set collectors and anyone buying for children, but army builders looking to compile a grand army of identical clones may prefer to hold out for a resolution.

Fortunately, the star of the set – that Phase II Commander Cody – features no such issues and is a super-detailed figure with printing on the torso, hips, legs, feet and back. He even features a neat orange visor and a different face print to the rest of his squad.

Image 1 of 4 The Phase II Commander Cody is a set highlight and looks resplendent in the 212th’s orange livery. (Image credit: Future) Three of the five clones are basic troopers, which will please army builders. (Image credit: Future) A clone gunner rounds out the clones and three battle droids are there to provide some very outgunned resistance. (Image credit: Future) Whether or not a crab droid would have been a more accurate inclusion, there’s no doubting the spider droid’s charm. (Image credit: Future)

Should you buy the Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker?

The difficulty many Lego fans had picking this set up on release certainly suggests that it’s worth the hype and we can indeed confirm that it’s the best AT-TE Lego has ever produced. The absence of a crab droid, helmet holes and printing issues all exist outside of what is a magnificent Lego Star Wars vehicle.

If you’re buying for a child, they probably won’t give a hoot about movie-accurate helmet prints or the inclusion of a spider droid over a crab droid. If you already own a Lego AT-TE, this is undoubtedly the definitive edition of the walker. And if you’re a hardcore Lego Star Wars collector, you’ve probably picked up a set already. However, if you’re an army builder then consistency is key and it might be best to wait and see whether Lego rectifies the helmet prints in due course.

Printing aside, Lego has delivered what many fans were asking for. The Lego AT-TE Walker isn't a perfect set, but it’s a near-perfect vehicle. All we need now is that 212th clone trooper battle pack and a new Republic Gunship playset wouldn’t go amiss either…

