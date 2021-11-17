Lego Star Wars Razor Crest review

Fans find many ways to express their love for Star Wars. Some get tattoos, others name their children Luke, and others add to their Lego collection. The Lego Star Wars Razor Crest lets you recreate the rough around the edges craft shuttling the Mandalorian and The Child (it’s from Season 1, so he doesn’t have a name yet) all over space.

The Lego Razor Crest build is aimed at the tween-aged audience – it’s a bit too tricky for the little ones and not challenging enough for older fans. How much the builder enjoys it will likely depend on their attachment to the ship in question, as it’s not a colorful or interesting assembly. That said, it has some really lovely attention to detail, like the way the Mandalorian minifig doesn’t show its face.

Note that this Lego set is now officially called The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport rather than the Razor Crest due to a trademark issue .

Lego Star Wars Razor Crest: Build

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Lego Star Wars Razor Crest engines. Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Lego Star Wars Razor Crest opened up. Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Lego Star Wars Razor Crest (and a cameo from an adorable pooch)

Essential Info Average price: $129.99/£119.99

Model number: 75292

Pieces: 1023

Finished item dimensions: 15 x 6 x 11 inches

Recommended age: 10+

The Lego Star Wars Razor Crest is a modest build, size-wise. It can be completed in a focused afternoon, or certainly over the course of a single weekend. The construction of the ship is largely symmetrical, with identical mini-builds happening during each phase of the overall assembly. While that’s a boon if the build is being split between two Lego lovers, it does remove some of the surprise that typically comes with putting together a larger kit. Part of the joy that comes from turning disparate blocks into something recognizable is putting bricks together only to realize you suddenly have an engine or wing in your hand; that dissipates when you’re making two exact copies of everything.

A quick glance makes it look as though The Razor Crest is a perfect build for kids, and in some ways that’s true. It consists of a relatively low number of pieces and has a straightforward structure – ideal for young attention spans. The problem comes from one of the build’s positive attributes. The ship’s core is supported with pegs that make it incredibly solid. The reinforcement is welcome for the build’s structural integrity, but getting the pegs where they belong and fixing the accompanying bricks in place requires a degree of dexterity and strength many kids just won’t have. A parent or older building pal will likely have to help out.

As solid as the center of the ship is, the outer details are quite fragile. Popping them back into place when – not if – they come loose is simple enough, but having to do that every time you so much as pick up the craft is annoying.

All of that said, there is one crucial fact that may make your decision for you: The Razor Crest shoots projectiles. The spring-loaded mechanism to send the laser bolts into the broadside of your enemies is genius, and the satisfaction of saying “pew, pew” as you act out your Mandalorian fantasies cannot be denied. One could say all the minor frustrations involved with the build are worth it for this feature alone, and it would be difficult to offer a counterargument.

Lego Star Wars Razor Crest: Design and look

All the minifigs together. Look at little baby Yoda. Look at him. (Image credit: Future)

Once the build is finished, it’s a fair representation of the Razor Crest, but the Razor Crest is a fairly unremarkable-looking ship lacking the drama of, say, an X-Wing. Both sides of the ship and the rear fold down to provide access to the interior, and the cockpit canopy lifts away so you can drop Mando in the driver’s seat.

The kit comes with five minifigs: IG-11 (which is a genius little build in and of itself), Greef Karga, a Stormtrooper, Mando himself, and of course, The Child. The Child is perhaps the miniest minifig ever, and it is impossible not to become a cooing buffoon when looking upon it.

Should you buy the Lego Star Wars Razor Crest?

Fans of The Mandalorian (aka Tales of the Bounty Hunter and His Small, Green Son) will want this just for the minifigs. As a craft, the Razor Crest isn’t the most visually interesting – or identifiable – Star Wars ship.

Star Wars vehicles are some of the most creative in all of cinema and they’ve earned their own legions of fans. Those in that camp will assuredly appreciate the Lego Star Wars Razor Crest while also wishing it was just a little more sturdy.

What other Lego Star Wars can you buy?

The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle (#75314) is a comparable build to the Razor Crest, but may serve as a better entry point for young Lego lovers. With two speeders in addition to the main craft, it’s a more exciting build than the symmetrical Mandalorian ship, and the Bad Batch themselves make for a fun set of minifigs. The absence of Omega is bizarre, though.