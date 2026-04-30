'This is the Way': Lego goes big with 9 new sets for this year's May the 4th Star Wars drop, including the first Star Wars UCS set of 2026

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May the 4th 2026 includes the Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter, which will be seen in the upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu movie

Lego Star Wars Day
(Image credit: Lego)
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Lego Star Wars' May the 4th 2026, the biggest Lego Star Wars shopping event of the year is almost upon us, running from May 1 to 6. Lego isn't messing around, as there are eight all-new Lego Star Wars sets already available, which launched a few days ahead of the event on April 26.

This year’s May the 4th releases cover a galaxy of Lego Star Wars wonders, including starship sets, iconic characters and busts, and of course, the highly collectable gifts-with-purchase bonus items.

The flagship launch Lego set for this May the 4th is also 2026’s first Ultimate Collector Series set, The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter, which launches May 1 for Lego Insiders members and May 4 for everyone else.

Lego Star Wars May the 4th Lego Sets

Like every year for May the 4th, Lego has a selection of gifts-with-purchase and this year's highlight is the Darksaber, which is free with all Lego Star Wars orders over $160 during the event, May 1 to 6, or while stocks last.

Elsewhere Lego has dropped a mini-build version of the Razor Crest Starship as seen in the as seen in The Mandalorian, and the upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu film. This mini-build set is free with orders of $40 or more, and available from May 1 to 6, or while stocks last.

Finally, for Lego Insiders Members, an exclusive reward is the highly collectable reward is The Mandalorian & Grogu Metal Card. Featuring UV-printed images on both sides of an antique silver electroplate. It will be available in the Insiders Rewards Centre from May 1 for 2,500 points.

Lego Star Wars May 4th Gifts & Rewards

This year’s Lego May the 4th event is set to run from May 1 to 6, 2026, although there are no guarantees that the new releases or gifts-with-purchase will remain in stock for the entire duration. So for collectors, we'd say grab these sets while you can.

You can skip the queue by signing up for a Lego Insider membership, which is not only free but gives early access to this exclusive Star Wars Day N-1 Starfighter set and unlocks a host of rewards and benefits at Lego.

For Lego Star Wars fans based in the UK, the May the 4th deals are the same, across the same dates, May 1 to 6, and available at Lego UK.

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