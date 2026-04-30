'This is the Way': Lego goes big with 9 new sets for this year's May the 4th Star Wars drop, including the first Star Wars UCS set of 2026

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Lego Star Wars' May the 4th 2026, the biggest Lego Star Wars shopping event of the year is almost upon us, running from May 1 to 6. Lego isn't messing around, as there are eight all-new Lego Star Wars sets already available, which launched a few days ahead of the event on April 26.

This year’s May the 4th releases cover a galaxy of Lego Star Wars wonders, including starship sets, iconic characters and busts, and of course, the highly collectable gifts-with-purchase bonus items.

Shop the Lego Star Wars May the 4th Lego Sets.

With most of the new sets already available, you'll have to be quick to grab your favorites, as if previous years are anything to go by, they are likely to sell out faster than the Millennium Falcon making the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs (although technically speaking it was Han Solo, as he was the pilot).

The flagship launch Lego set for this May the 4th is also 2026’s first Ultimate Collector Series set, The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter, which launches May 1 for Lego Insiders members and May 4 for everyone else.

The N-1 Starfighter has appeared in the popular Disney+ series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: The Mandalorian. It will also be seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu movie (released May 22), like all the Ultimate Collector Series sets, it's going to be very popular.

Below you'll find all the details of the new Lego Star Wars sets, and the gifts-with-purchase items, with links through to Lego if you're looking to purchase, and May the 4th be with you, always...

Lego Star Wars May the 4th Lego Sets

Like every year for May the 4th, Lego has a selection of gifts-with-purchase and this year's highlight is the Darksaber, which is free with all Lego Star Wars orders over $160 during the event, May 1 to 6, or while stocks last.

Elsewhere Lego has dropped a mini-build version of the Razor Crest Starship as seen in the as seen in The Mandalorian, and the upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu film. This mini-build set is free with orders of $40 or more, and available from May 1 to 6, or while stocks last.

Finally, for Lego Insiders Members, an exclusive reward is the highly collectable reward is The Mandalorian & Grogu Metal Card. Featuring UV-printed images on both sides of an antique silver electroplate. It will be available in the Insiders Rewards Centre from May 1 for 2,500 points.

Lego Star Wars May 4th Gifts & Rewards

This year’s Lego May the 4th event is set to run from May 1 to 6, 2026, although there are no guarantees that the new releases or gifts-with-purchase will remain in stock for the entire duration. So for collectors, we'd say grab these sets while you can.

You can skip the queue by signing up for a Lego Insider membership , which is not only free but gives early access to this exclusive Star Wars Day N-1 Starfighter set and unlocks a host of rewards and benefits at Lego.

For Lego Star Wars fans based in the UK, the May the 4th deals are the same, across the same dates, May 1 to 6, and available at Lego UK .

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