Is this the next Artemis crew? A look at the astronauts on NASA's shortlist

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NASA is about to reveal the astronauts who will launch to space on the Artemis 3 mission.

Speculation about who will be in that four-person crew has been high since the return of the Artemis 2 mission, which flew four astronauts around the moon in April. At the time, NASA Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya said the announcement of the Artemis 3 crew would come "soon," but he didn't specify a target date.

We have one now: The announcement is scheduled for June 9 . Until then, we can make some educated guesses that point to some likely, and also some unlikely, candidates for this very high-profile mission. And the picks might not necessarily all come from the group of 18 astronauts that make up the original Artemis cadre announced in 2020 . Here's a look at which astronauts are eligible, and which are probably not up for consideration.

Before we dive into the full list, however, we can whittle it down some by ruling out those least likely to be up for a spot on Artemis 3. NASA is targeting mid- to late 2027 for Artemis 3, so timing and crew schedules aboard the International Space Station (ISS) play a big part in who will be available for the training leading up to the mission. Technical specialties and backgrounds may also have a hand in deciding who is chosen for Artemis 3, which differs significantly in its objectives compared to Artemis 2.

Artemis 2 launched NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman , Victor Glover and Christina Koch , as well as the Canadian Space Agency's ( CSA ) Jeremy Hansen , on a 10-day mission aboard an Orion capsule , which flew a single figure-eight loop around the far side of the moon and back to Earth . The mission was Orion's first test flight with astronauts aboard. Now that it's proven that capability, the crew of Artemis 3 will be tasked with a very different mission .

Artemis 3 won't fly to the moon. Instead, it will launch Orion into low Earth orbit (LEO), where the crewmates will practice rendezvous and docking maneuvers with one or two privately developed lunar lander vehicles . Artemis 3 astronauts will also have the opportunity, to some extent, to test new extravehicular activity (EVA) spacesuits designed for missions to the lunar surface. So NASA will most likely be looking for astronauts with experience piloting new or unproven vehicles, and at least one or two candidates who've completed a spacewalk.

NASA has contracted SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon spacecraft as Human Landing System ( HLS ) landers to deliver astronauts to the surface of the moon on the first several Artemis missions to the lunar surface. But the agency hasn't yet decided which of them will be awarded the program's first crewed landing, which is scheduled to take place in late 2028 on Artemis 4 .

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That decision will largely depend on the outcome of Artemis 3. Both landers have faced development delays , and NASA has indicated a willingness to fly Artemis 3 with either or both vehicles , should one of them not be ready to launch in time. And there's already a big risk of that — one of Blue Origin's New Glenn rockets, the launch vehicle for Blue Moon, recently exploded on the pad during an engine test.

In any case, the goals of Artemis 3 are much more focused on things like spacecraft piloting and operations than they are on lunar exploration, which is definitely something NASA will have kept in mind when deciding its crew.

Because they just flew on Artemis 2, it's unlikely Wiseman, Glover, Koch or Hansen will be up for consideration for the upcoming mission. Historically, NASA does not schedule astronauts for back-to-back flights. With that in mind, some of the Artemis cadre currently aboard the ISS and those scheduled to launch to the station in the coming months can probably be ruled out as well. That includes original NASA Artemis cadre astronauts Jessica Meir , currently in space, and Jessica Watkins , who is scheduled to launch to the station as commander of SpaceX Crew-13 sometime in late summer or early fall. NASA astronauts Jack Hathaway and Chris Williams are also currently aboard the ISS, and spaceflight rookie Luke Delaney is launching on Crew-13 as well, and can all likely be ruled out as well.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Jonny Kim both returned from the ISS in 2025, which is relatively recent, but their backgrounds and experience make both of them possible contenders for Artemis 3.

Kim joined NASA as a part of the agency's 2017 astronaut class . He spent eight months aboard the ISS last year and has an extensive background that includes experience as a special-operations Navy SEAL, pilot, physician, combat medic and flight surgeon.

McClain came home from a five-month mission to the ISS last summer as commander of the SpaceX Crew-10 mission . Its return wrapped up her second stint aboard the station and a cumulative 350 days on orbit, which also featured two spacewalks totaling almost 19 hours. Before being chosen for NASA's 2013 astronaut class , she had a background in aerospace engineering and served as a U.S. Army aviator and test pilot, logging more than 2,000 flight hours in more than 20 aircraft.

Anne McClain NASA Astronaut

Jonny Kim NASA Astronaut

Some of the remaining members of the 2020 NASA Artemis astronaut cadre that could be ruled out include Kate Rubins, who retired from NASA in 2025, as well as Joe Acaba, Kjell Lindgren and Scott Tingle. They are each listed as NASA " management astronauts ," who the agency says are no longer eligible for flight assignments in their current role. However, Tingle currently serves as chief of NASA's astronaut office, which is the same position Wiseman held prior to his selection for Artemis 2, so while their selection remains less likely, it's not impossible.

As for those remaining on the list, a few rise to the top.

Since his mission to the ISS as commander of SpaceX's Crew-3 ended in 2022, Raja Chari has led astronaut development and testing for HLS at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, which includes lunar lander hardware integration with Orion and Artemis EVA suit designs. That, combined with the two EVAs Chari performed during his time aboard the space station and his background as an Air Force test pilot and aerospace engineer, make him a top-tier choice for Artemis 3.

Raja Chari NASA Astronaut

Another possibility with similar credentials is Jasmin Moghbeli . She also has aerospace engineering and test piloting experience, served in the Marine Corps and has played a role in HLS development since her return after commanding the SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the ISS. But she has one fewer EVA on her record than Chari and seems not to have as much hands-on time with HLS, so between the two of them, Chari might have a slight advantage.

Nicole Mann is also among those likely under serious consideration for Artemis 3. She spent about 5.5 months aboard the ISS as commander of SpaceX Crew-5 in 2022, during which she completed two EVAs . Mann was part of NASA's 2013 astronaut class and joined the agency with a test pilot and mechanical engineering background. She also flew F/A-18 fighter jets as a Marine Corps colonel. In addition to her spaceflight experience, Mann has served as NASA's assistant to the chief astronaut for exploration, helping with Orion, SLS and the exploration ground systems division that oversees launch infrastructure.

Kayla Barron , from NASA's 2017 astronaut class, is also highly qualified for Artemis 3, probably with as much chance of selection as Mann. Barron launched on SpaceX's Crew-3 mission to the ISS, completed two EVAs, and has worked to support operational concepts for the Artemis program, including its next-generation spacesuits and lunar rovers. Her experience helping develop Artemis rovers, however, may make her more suited for Artemis 4 , Artemis 5 or a later mission that's expected to include a rover on the surface of the moon.

Jasmin Moghbeli NASA Astronaut

Nicole Mann NASA Astronaut

Kayla Barron NASA Astronaut

Other Artemis astronaut cadre members include Matthew Dominick , Frank Rubio and Warren "Woody" Hoburg . Hoburg served on NASA’s independent Orion heat shield review team but hasn't had as much hands-on experience with the spacecraft's operations as other possible picks for Artemis 3. Dominick and Rubio both have piloting experience, but their post-spaceflight public resumes don’t show the same Orion-focused assignments as some of their Artemis cadre counterparts.

The last original Artemis cadre member is Stephanie Wilson . Hers is a slightly more unique consideration compared to her peers. Wilson has three launches under her belt, but those were all aboard the space shuttle , and she flew her last mission in 2010. The 16-year gap between spaceflights doesn't necessarily worsen her chances of selection for Artemis 3, though. Wilson was previously scheduled for a mission to the ISS as a part of SpaceX Crew-9 in 2024. However, issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft , which was docked with the space station at the time, necessitated that Crew-9 launch with only two of its four original astronauts , and Wilson was moved off the mission.

Given the training she's already undergone to launch on SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft for a rotation aboard the space station, it's possible Wilson will be reassigned to a future ISS expedition crew, but her rescheduled spaceflight may also position her for readiness to fly the Artemis 3 mission as well.

Matthew Dominick NASA Astronaut

Frank Rubio NASA Astronaut

Warren "Woody" Hoburg NASA Astronaut

Stephanie Wilson NASA Astronaut

Because Wiseman wasn't part of NASA's original Artemis cadre when he was chosen for Artemis 2 , other astronauts in the agency's directory may also warrant some consideration. At least four astronauts fit the bill for relevant Artemis 3 experience, whether that be through long-term stints aboard the ISS, EVA experience or assignments with strong leadership positions. Loral O'Hara , Nichole Ayers and Zena Cardman all fall into those categories in at least one way and shouldn't be counted out.

The fourth non-cadre astronaut may, in fact, be one of the strongest candidates for selection on Artemis 3. Andre Douglas trained as part of the backup crew for Artemis 2. This means he trained alongside the Artemis 2 astronauts right up until the day of their launch. He's a spaceflight rookie from NASA's 2021 astronaut class , but his extensive familiarity with Orion and mission procedures make him a very likely contender for Artemis 3. It was common for members of backup crews for NASA's Apollo program to be assigned as the main crew for later missions. While none flew on the missions directly following their backup crew assignments, Douglas stands as one of NASA's most experienced astronauts when it comes to Orion training, and is speculated as one of Artemis 3's top potential picks.

CSA astronaut Jenni Gibbons also served as Hansen's backup crew member for Artemis 2, and whether or not she will be considered for Artemis 3 raises the question if NASA will include any international astronauts for the upcoming mission. Nearly 2.5 years before the Artemis 2 crew announcement (which occurred in April 2023), NASA committed to flying a CSA astronaut on Artemis 2 as part of its agreement for Canada to supply critical components for the lunar Gateway space station . NASA reached a similar deal with Japan's space agency, JAXA , which committed to contribute critical components for Gateway's life support systems in exchange for seats on future missions to the cislunar outpost.

Plans for a space station orbiting the moon, though, have since been scrapped , and NASA has not indicated how that cancellation may affect its arrangements to include crews from outside agencies. Without Gateway, Japan’s clearest crew path is probably tied to contributions to lunar surface infrastructure, and a Japanese astronaut will therefore not likely be included on the first four Artemis flights.

Andre Douglas NASA Astronaut

If NASA does opt to give an Artemis 3 seat to an international partner, an astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA) likely has the best chance of getting chosen. ESA builds Orion's service module, which is responsible for supplying the space capsule with power, propulsion, water, oxygen and thermal control. With a spot on Artemis 2 already given to CSA, ESA may be next in line.

Some strong ESA astronaut possibilities include Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti , as well as Matthias Maurer and Alexander Gerst , both from Germany. Germany is ESA's biggest financial contributor, and ESA officials have previously stated that a German will fly as ESA's first astronaut on an Artemis mission to the moon . But Gateway's cancellation, and the restructuring of Artemis 3 from a moon landing mission to one flying to Earth orbit, may have complicated those arrangements as well.

The inclusion of an ESA astronaut on an Artemis mission that doesn't fly to the moon may alter Europe's approach to crew selection. If ESA still wants to reserve a moon mission for a German astronaut, Gerst and Maurer would likely be at the front of the line. Gerst's background in geophysics and volcanology, and Maurer's involvement in ESA's planetary geology and astrobiology programs, make them both excellent candidates for Artemis' future lunar excursions.

So, if ESA manages to get a seat on Artemis 3, Cristoforetti could emerge as a compelling option — a veteran astronaut with Crew Dragon , ISS and EVA experience who would give Europe a high-profile Artemis presence.

There is the chance, though, that all four seats aboard the Artemis 3 Orion spacecraft will be filled by NASA astronauts. In that case, the list of names to look out for include the following: