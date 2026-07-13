SpaceX Starship Flight 13 launch updates: Super Heavy booster rolled back for final checkouts

SpaceX's massive Starship , the world's largest and most powerful rocket, is scheduled to launch its critical test flight no earlier than Thursday, July 16, at 6:45 p.m. EDT (2245 GMT) from Starbase, Texas. Our live webcast will begin about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

You can see our latest updates on the Starship V3 (short for Version 3) rocket, including its test flight goals, system upgrades and more. Flight 13 is the 13th test launch of the Starship vehicle since 2023.

Launch livestream | Starship V3 upgrades explained | SpaceX