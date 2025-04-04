Astronaut's new NASA portrait is a blast from the past: Space photo of the day

Astronaut Zena Cardman poses in an extravehicular mobility unit (EMU) spacesuit for NASA photographer Josh Valcarcel at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. (Image credit: NASA/Josh Valcarcel)

NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, who is assigned to fly to the International Space Station later this year, is captured wearing an extravehicular mobility unit (EMU) spacesuit in this stark black and white portrait by photographer Josh Valcarcel.

Why is this amazing?

In 1983, Anna Fisher put on a spacesuit for what is now an iconic photo of one of the first U.S. women to fly into space. The black and white image caught Fisher's youthful optimism for the future shining through the glass visor of her helmet.



Now, 42 years later, Zena Cardman has stepped into a similar pose, being caught in profile as she looks out and up towards flying in space.

NASA astronaut Anna Fisher, seen in 1983 before she became the first mother to fly into space, posed for this now-iconic photo of her in a spacesuit. (Image credit: NASA)

What sets this portrait apart?

Most NASA portraits follow the same format. An astronaut wears either a flight suit or spacesuit (or sometimes a business suit) and is positioned behind a table with a scale model of their spacecraft to one side. A country flag and NASA flag on poles standing to each side of the subject finishes the shot.



Cardman has this type of portrait, as well. But in this photograph by Valcarcel, Cardman embodies the past and future of human spaceflight, all while reflecting her own experience. Had she not been pulled from an earlier spaceflight due to NASA needing the seats to bring home other ISS crewmembers, this photo may have never existed.

It was taken on March 22, 2025, just four days after that earlier mission returned from space.

NASA photographer Josh Valcarcel's full-frame profile portrait of astronaut Zena Cardman. (Image credit: NASA/Josh Valcarcel)

Where can I learn more?

You can read about Cardman's assignments to fly to the International Space Station and see more photos of Fisher, one of the first six women to be selected for NASA's astronaut corps.