Learn the true stories of NASA's 1st women astronauts in new book 'The Six' (exclusive)

Grush: Sally obviously had a pretty outsized role in the Challenger investigation. She was part of the Rogers Commission. I had known about the story that she was involved in what was ultimately leading to the discovery of the O-rings [of the solid rocket boosters failing, as one of the key causes of the disaster]. But learning about it and diving into it was a beautiful moment, [in the sense that] the first American woman in space was serving as a whistleblower to help solve the mystery of what ultimately led to the death of the second American woman in space [Judith Resnik]. It was showcasing how the women really stood up for each other, and tried to help each other out, even after one of them was lost.

In terms of the other women, they had roles too. One of the big things after Challenger was streamlining all of the data and the procedures that they had. Anna and Shannon were very involved in that process.

Challenger is also pretty well-known for having changed the course of NASA. It was such a big wake-up call for the space agency. They completely re-evaluated their procedures: how they made decisions in terms of whether to launch, and what they accepted in terms of deviant behavior. Also, they added many more safety protocols. For instance, there was the addition of pressure suits in the shuttle cockpit. I'll be honest: I was pretty shocked that they didn't fly in pressure suits. Having covered space, I'd considered that that was always the case; you always flew with some kind of pressure suit.

The Challenger accident was really the end of a chapter (in spaceflight), and that's ultimately why I chose to end the book with it. I felt like it stopped one era of the space shuttle program that included the first six women, and it started a new one. It really paved the way for a new generation of astronauts and women who came on board in the years afterward.

