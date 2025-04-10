Rookie NASA astronaut Chris Williams will launch to the ISS on a Russian rocket later this year

News
By published

Williams graduated with NASA's 23rd astronaut class last year.

A man smiles with all his teeth wearing a blue collared shirt in front of a blue backdrop with an american flag drooped on the left, and nasa flag dropped on the right.
NASA astronaut Christopher Williams poses for a portrait at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. (Image credit: NASA)

One of NASA's newest astronauts has just been assigned his first space mission.

Chris Williams, who graduated with NASA's 23rd astronaut class last year, has been selected to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on the upcoming Russian Soyuz MS-28 launch. Williams will spend about eight months living aboard the orbital laboratory, serving as Expedition 74 flight engineer.

Soyuz MS-28 will launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on a Soyuz rocket no earlier than November 2025. Williams will be joined by Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev, of the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Williams will be the second of his class to launch to the ISS, preceded recently by Nichole Ayers, who launched as pilot aboard SpaceX's Crew-10 mission in March. Another of their class, Andre Douglas, was selected as part of NASA's Artemis 2 backup crew, with a fourth, Anil Menon, currently training for MS-29.

Williams grew up in Potomac, Maryland, according to his NASA biography. He earned a bachelor's degree in physics from Stanford University, followed by a doctorate in the same field from MIT. He completed a Medical Physics Residency training at Harvard Medical School, where he was conducting research as a clinical physicist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital when he was selected as an astronaut.

The MS-28 crew will rotate in as the MS-27 astronauts are wrapping up their own orbital stay. MS-27 launched from Baikonur on April 8, carrying NASA's Jonny Kim and two cosmonauts to the ISS. They are scheduled to depart sometime after the arrival of MS-28, around the beginning of December.

Related stories:

3 spaceflyers arrive at the ISS aboard Russian Soyuz spacecraft

Former Navy Seal Jonny Kim will be 1st Korean-American astronaut on ISS

International Space Station: Everything you need to know about the orbital laboratory

While in space, Williams and the rest of the ISS crew will continue work on dozens of ongoing microgravity investigations into the effects of spaceflight on the human body, various technology demonstrations, as well as the stewardship of the station's routine maintenance needs.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about human spaceflight

China and Pakistan agree to fly 1st foreign astronaut to Chinese space station

A flower's point of view of a rocket launch: Space photo of the day

'Murderbot' declares 'humans are idiots' in 1st tantalizing trailer for Apple TV's upcoming sci-fi series
See more latest
Most Popular
A stern-looking human man in a futuristic outfit
'Murderbot' declares 'humans are idiots' in 1st tantalizing trailer for Apple TV's upcoming sci-fi series
Predator: Killer of Killers screenshot
Watch Predators take on samurai, ninjas and WWII pilots in the trailer for 'Predator: Killer of Killers' (video)
a black and white image of the side of a mountain, including a ridgeline, on Mars
Roving past ‘Devil's Gate' on Mars: Space picture of the day
A white satellite dish is huge and faces the sky.
NASA's Deep Space Network is getting a new dish to help distant spacecraft phone home
The six women who will fly on Blue Origin&#039;s all-female NS-31 crew: Aisha Bowe, Kerianna Flynn, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez.
Meet the crew for Blue Origin's upcoming all-female spaceflight with Katy Perry
President Trump&#039;s choice for NASA administrator, Jared Isaacman, testifies before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation during a nomination hearing on April 9, 2025.
Watch senator grill Jared Isaacman, Trump's pick for NASA chief, about Elon Musk's involvement in his job interview (video)
A person drawing on a piece of paper in the darkness. Three other pieces of paper show the sun.
Trump administration's NOAA layoffs affected the space weather service that tracks solar storms
a full moon rising at sunset in a pink sky
April's Full Pink Moon will rise as a 'micromoon' this weekend — what to expect from the smallest full moon of 2025
A gold and white atlas v rocket on the launch pad carrying 28 Amazon Kuiper satellites
Launch of Amazon's 1st Kuiper internet satellites delayed by bad weather
A private moon lander stands on the lunar surface with relay satellites above
SpaceX to launch new Intuitive Machines moon lander, lunar satellites in 2027