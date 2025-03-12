Meet the SpaceX Crew-10 astronauts launching to the ISS on March 12

News
By
published

Crew-10 will launch this evening (March 12) atop a Falcon 9 rocket, if all goes to plan.

two men and two women, each wearing a blue flight suit, stand inside a large spacecraft hangar
The SpaceX Crew-10 members, pictured from left to right: NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers, Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, NASA astronaut Anne McClain and JAXA's Takuya Onishi. (Image credit: NASA)
Jump to:

The astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-10 mission will head to the International Space Station (ISS) today (March 12), if all goes according to plan.

The four spaceflyers will catch a ride on SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule "Endurance," which is set to launch today atop a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:48 p.m. EDT (2348 GMT).

As its name suggests, Crew-10 will be the 10th operational astronaut mission that SpaceX has flown to the ISS for NASA via the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Let's meet the Crew-10 quartet, who represent three different nations.

Related: SpaceX Dragon capsule arrives at launch site for Crew-10 astronaut flight to ISS (photos)

Anne McClain (NASA)

NASA Expedition 59 astronaut Anne McClain of NASA floats in the cupola of the International Space Station in 2019, while holding gear for a scientific experiment. (Image credit: NASA)
NASA
NASA Expedition 59 astronaut Anne McClain of NASA floats in the cuploa of the International Space Station in 2019, while holding gear for the Marrow experiment.
NASA
Anne McClain

Hailing from Spokane, Washington, Army Col. Anne C. McClain is commander of the Crew-10 mission, which will mark her second trip to space. Previously, McClain served as a flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expeditions 58 and 59 from late 2018 to mid-2019, where she was lead spacewalker on two extravehicular activities (EVAs).

McClain graduated from West Point with a bachelor of science degree, according to her NASA bio. She then went on to earn two master's degrees in England, from the University of Bath and the University of Bristol, as well as a third master's degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

As a Master Army Aviator and Experimental Test Pilot, McClain has logged over 2,000 flight hours in 20 different aircraft. She earned her wings as a helicopter pilot and served 15 months in Operation Iraqi Freedom, where she flew over 800 combat hours on 216 combat missions.

McClain was one of eight members of the 21st NASA astronaut class in 2013, and she completed astronaut candidate training in 2015. Since then, McClain has become an Instructor Astronaut for Robotics, EVA, and CAPCOM (capsule communicator). She's also served as branch chief and International Space Station Assistant to the Chief within NASA's Astronaut Office.

Nichole 'Vapor' Ayers (NASA)

SpaceX Crew-10 pilot Nichole Ayers of NASA, seen here with an enlarged version of the mission's patch. (Image credit: SpaceX/NASA/collectSPACE.com)
NASA
An astronaut in a polo shirt displaying her mission patch is juxtaposed with a graphic of the same emblem
NASA
Nichole 'Vapor' Ayers

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole "Vapor" Ayers is Crew-10's pilot. NASA selected Ayers as part of the 2021 astronaut candidate class. She then completed two years of initial astronaut training. This is the major's first mission to space.

After growing up in Colorado, Ayers earned a mathematics degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, according to her NASA bio. She went on to earn a master's degree in mathematics from Rice University in Houston, where she focused on modeling incompressible fluid flow.

After completing pilot training in 2014, Ayers began flying the T-38A, a high-altitude, supersonic jet trainer, in an adversary squadron, where she led missions to provide combat training for F-22 Raptors. Ayers also became an F-22 instructor pilot.

During Operation Inherent Resolve, Ayers flew more than 200 combat hours over Iraq and Syria. In total, she's notched over 1,400 total flight hours in the T-38 (across four different variants) and the F-22 Raptor. Ayers served as the assistant director of operations in the 90th Fighter Squadron at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska before NASA selected her as an astronaut candidate.

Takuya Onishi (JAXA)

a male astronaut floats inside the international space station with earth in the background

JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi on the International Space Station in 2016. (Image credit: NASA)
JAXA
JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi on the International Space Station in 2016.
JAXA
Takuya Onishi

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Takuya Onishi is a mission specialist for Crew-10. Onishi previously served as a flight engineer for Expeditions 48 and 49 in 2016, during which he clocked 113 days in space and became the first Japanese astronaut to capture the private Cygnus cargo spacecraft, according to NASA.

Onishi earned a degree in aeronautics and astronautics from the University of Tokyo. Previously, he worked as a pilot for Japan's All Nippon Airways, where he flew over 3,700 flight hours in a Boeing 767. Aside from his work on the ISS, Onishi also participated in the 15th NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations mission, in which NASA sends astronauts, engineers and scientists to live in Aquarius, an underwater research station, according to his JAXA bio.

Kirill Peskov (Roscosmos)

closeup of a smiling young man wearing a blue flight suit

SpaceX Crew-10 member Kirill Peskov of Roscosmos. (Image credit: NASA)
Roscosmos
SpaceX Crew-10 member Kirill Peskov of Roscosmos.
Roscosmos
Kirill Peskov

Cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, is Crew-10's second mission specialist. This will be his first spaceflight. Peskov earned an engineering degree from the Ulyanovsk Civil Aviation School in Ulyanovsk, Russia, according to NASA.

Before his assignment as a test cosmonaut in 2020, Peskov worked as a co-pilot for two Russian airlines, Nordwind and Ikar, on the Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft. Peshov's other experience includes skydiving, zero-gravity training, scuba diving and wilderness survival.

Related Stories:

NASA reveals astronauts flying on SpaceX's Crew-10 mission to the ISS

NASA moves up return date for Boeing Starliner astronauts after swapping SpaceX Dragon spacecraft

For NASA astronauts on a 10-day space mission that lasted 9 months, a landing date at last

Crew-10 is expected to arrive at the ISS on Thursday (March 13). The quartet will relieve the Crew-9 astronauts, who will head back to Earth a few days later.

Coming down on the Crew-9 Dragon "Freedom" will be NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, as well as cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. Hague and Gorbunov flew up on Freedom in late September; Williams and Wilmore arrived at the ISS in June on the first crewed flight of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which was supposed to last just 10 days or so.

Starliner suffered problems with its thrusters, however, which extended the duo's orbital stay. NASA eventually decided to bring Starliner home uncrewed and put Williams and Wilmore on Crew-9, which launched with just two astronauts to accommodate the Starliner pair on the way home.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Julian Dossett
Julian Dossett

Julian Dossett is a freelance writer living in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He primarily covers the rocket industry and space exploration and, in addition to science writing, contributes travel stories to New Mexico Magazine. In 2022 and 2024, his travel writing earned IRMA Awards. Previously, he worked as a staff writer at CNET. He graduated from Texas State University in San Marcos in 2011 with a B.A. in philosophy. He owns a large collection of sci-fi pulp magazines from the 1960s.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about human spaceflight
An astronaut in a polo shirt displaying her mission patch is juxtaposed with a graphic of the same emblem

Astronaut turned to AI to inspire design of SpaceX Crew-10 mission patch
Illustration of two astronauts, seen from the back, seated at a spacecraft&#039;s controls with the silhouette of a toy bear floating between them.

NASA's Artemis 2 crew wants your help designing the plush toy that will fly with them around the moon.
An illustration of a red dwarf (left) and a white dwarf (center) orbiting each other.

Astronomers crack the case of a mysterious deep space radio signal that repeats every 2 hours
See more latest
Most Popular
An illustration of a red dwarf (left) and a white dwarf (center) orbiting each other.
Astronomers crack the case of a mysterious deep space radio signal that repeats every 2 hours
A false-color image taken with MegaCam on the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT) as part of the Pan-Andromeda Archaeological Survey (PAndAS) shows a zoomed-in view of the newly discovered Andromeda XXXV satellite galaxy. A white ellipse, that measures about 1,000 light-years across its longest axis, shows the extent of the galaxy. Within the ellipse&#039;s boundary is a cluster of mostly dim stars, ranging in hues from bright blues to warm yellows.
Scientists discover smallest galaxy ever seen: 'It's like having a perfectly functional human being that's the size of a grain of rice'
a black and white rocket lifts off its launch pad with a bright white thrust into the dark night sky
SpaceX rocket launches NASA SPHEREx space telescope and PUNCH solar probes (video)
Antarctic iceberg A-23A stuck in shallow waters off the coast of South Georgia island in the South Atlantic Ocean on March 4, 2025, as seen by the MODIS instrument on NASA&#039;s Aqua satellite.
World's largest iceberg runs aground in South Atlantic after 1,200-mile journey (satellite photos)
small green pill-shaped organisms with cilia and flagella
Life on Mars? It probably looks like something you'd find in your stomach
A white and black SpaecX rocket with NASA and SpaceX logos on the side atop a launch pad
SpaceX Dragon meets sunrise at launch pad for Crew-10 flight | Space photo of the day March 11, 2025
Mr Peanut in The Electric State
The special effects in Netflix's 'The Electric State' look amazing, but we can't stop thinking about the animatronic Mr Peanut cameo (video)
a long, thin metal tube extends into a black-grey dusty surface, and a cloud of dust and sparks forms where the two meet
Watch sparks fly as Blue Ghost lander drills into the moon (video)
Throughout history, Earth&#039;s climate has cycled between ice ages and interglacials.
The next ice age is coming in 10,000 years — unless climate change prevents it
Lunar Outpost&#039;s MAPP rover is set to touch down aboard Intuitive Machines&#039; Athena moon lander on March 6, 2025.
Private mini rover aboard sideways Athena moon lander was ready to roll — but it couldn't get out