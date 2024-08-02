NASA reveals astronauts flying on SpaceX's Crew-10 mission to the ISS

We now know who will fly on SpaceX's Crew-10 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) next year.

On Thursday (Aug. 1), NASA revealed the four astronauts of Crew-10, which will launch toward the ISS no earlier than February 2025.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers will command and pilot the mission, respectively. Japan's Takuya Onishi and Kirill Peskov, of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, will both serve as mission specialists.

Crew-10 will be the first spaceflight for Ayers and Peskov, who were selected by their respective space agencies in 2021 and 2018. Ayers is the first member of her astronaut class to be selected for flight, NASA officials said in a statement on Thursday.

It will be the second space mission for both McClain and Onishi. McClain — a colonel in the U.S. Army and a former member of the U.S. Women's National Rugby Team — lived aboard the ISS from December 2018 to June 2019, serving as a crewmember on the orbiting lab's Expeditions 58 and 59. She led two spacewalks during her 204 days in orbit, spending a total of 13 hours and 8 minutes outside the station, according to NASA.

Onishi was part of the ISS' Expeditions 48 and 49. He launched to the station on July 6, 2016, and came back to Earth 115 days later.

As its name suggests, Crew-10 will be the 10th operational mission that SpaceX flies to the ISS for NASA. Like other SpaceX astronaut flights, Crew-10 will employ the company's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

SpaceX is in the middle of its eighth contracted, long-duration ISS mission. It's gearing up for the launch of Crew-9, which is targeted for no earlier than Aug. 18.

Like SpaceX, Boeing holds a commercial crew contract with NASA. But Boeing hasn't moved as quickly; the aerospace giant's Starliner capsule is in the middle of its first crewed test flight to the ISS. That mission, called Crew Flight Test (CFT), launched on June 5 and was supposed to last just 10 days or so.

However, Starliner experienced helium leaks and thruster issues while in space, and its crewed debut has been extended numerous times as a result. The capsule and its two NASA astronauts remain docked to the station, and NASA has not yet announced a target departure date.