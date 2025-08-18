SpaceX's Super Heavy booster will fly with fresh 'grid fins' | Space photo of the day for Aug. 18, 2025

The new grid fin design for the Super Heavy booster.

Recently, SpaceX posted photos on X of its redesigned grid fin for its Super Heavy rocket booster.

What is it?

Grid fins are lattice-style control surfaces that help steer rockets back down through the atmosphere toward their landing zones, helping to reduce the possible risk of damage or a crash.

For SpaceX, which relies on reusable spacecraft like Falcon 9 and Starship, having more controllable areas can help keep the spacecraft in better condition, allowing for more future launches.

Where is it?

This photo was taken at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

The lattice of grid fins allows for a more controlled descent. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)

Why is it amazing?

SpaceX has been working on the next-generation of its Super Heavy booster, which includes a new style of grid fins. In their post on X, the company mentioned that "The redesigned grid fins are 50% larger and higher strength, moving from four fins to three for vehicle control while enabling the booster to descend at higher angles of attack."

This change allows for the team to have more control during descent while allowing the booster to return to Earth from more extreme angles, improving its landing capabilities.

Want to learn more?

You can read more about SpaceX's work and its ongoing launches.