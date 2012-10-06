SpaceX's Dragon space capsule design is a gumdrop-shaped spacecraft built for spaceflights into and from low-Earth orbit. The spacecraft was initially designed as an unmanned spacecraft, but is being scaled up to launch astronauts into space as well.
How SpaceX's Dragon Space Capsule Works (Infographic)
(Image: © Karl Tate/SPACE.com)
