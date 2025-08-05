Celebrities in space quiz: Do you know the stars among the stars?
From movie stars to moguls, test your knowledge of which celebrities have gone to the final frontier.
Space: it's no longer just for astronauts in bulky suits. In recent years, some of the world's most recognizable celebrities have strapped in and blasted off into microgravity.
From billionaires to actors to singers, the final frontier is becoming the newest playground for the rich and famous. Thanks to companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, visiting space is possible for those who can afford a seat.
But how well do you know who's gone up?
Our new quiz tests your smarts on which celebrities have taken "shooting for the stars" a little too literally.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.