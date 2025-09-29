The ultimate night sky IQ test
From twinkling constellations to stellar life cycles, this starry skywatching quiz will test your cosmic knowledge.
Stars have been humanity's companions for millennia — guiding travelers, inspiring myths, and sparking scientific revolutions. They're the glittering backdrop to our night skies and the engines of the universe, forging elements and shaping galaxies.
But stars aren't just scientific wonders—they're cultural icons. Ancient civilizations mapped constellations to tell stories, mark seasons, and navigate the seas. Today, we still look up and find meaning in patterns like Orion, Ursa Major, and the Southern Cross.
This quiz will test your knowledge on all things stargazing, from best practices to constellations.
So whether you're charting the sky with a telescope or simply lying on your back under a blanket of stars, this quiz is your ultimate IQ test of all things skywatching.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
