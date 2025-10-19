The final frontier of trivia: a 'Star Trek' themed quiz
This quiz will test your knowledge of 'Star Trek' ships, species, episodes, and the ideals that explore the final frontier.
Star Trek isn't just a sci-fi franchise — it's a cultural phenomenon that's inspired generations to dream bigger, think deeper and embrace diversity across galaxies.
With its iconic captains, philosophical dilemmas and unforgettable alien encounters, the Trek universe is rich with lore, logic, and a whole lot of technobabble.
From the original series to the latest frontier, we're diving deep into decades of interstellar storytelling.
Whether you're fluent in Klingon, know your warp factors by heart, or just enjoy the occasional holodeck adventure, this quiz is your chance to boldly go where few trivia masters have gone before.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
