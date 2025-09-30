Hubble trouble: Can you handle the cosmic challenge?

An image showing the deployment of the Hubble Space Telescope.

Floating high above Earth's atmosphere, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured some of the most breathtaking images ever seen — galaxies colliding, stars being born, and nebulae glowing in cosmic colors. It’s not just a camera in space; it's a time machine, peering billions of years into the past by catching light that’s traveled across the cosmos.

Over the decades, Hubble has become a household name, not just among astronomers but among anyone who's ever looked up and wondered what's out there.

From confirming the existence of dark energy to helping measure the age of the universe, its discoveries have reshaped science textbooks and sparked imaginations worldwide.

Whether you're a seasoned stargazer or just someone who loves a good cosmic mystery, you'll explore the telescope's greatest hits, quirky facts, and the science behind its stunning snapshots. Expect questions that span astronomy, history, and a few surprises that even Hubble itself might not have seen coming.

