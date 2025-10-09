Infrared and informed: The ultimate James Webb Space Telescope quiz

An illustration of the James Webb Space Telescope in space.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) isn't just another eye in the sky, it's one of the most powerful space observatories ever built.

With its massive golden mirror and orbit far beyond the moon, JWST is a technological marvel that's already rewriting what we thought we knew about space.

From the Big Bang to the birth of stars, JWST is revealing the universe in stunning new detail, and now it’s your turn to dive into the data.

Whether you're a space enthusiast or just curious about the cosmos, this quiz will challenge your knowledge and spark your imagination.

Try it out below and see how well you score!