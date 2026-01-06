Women who rewrote the stars: Test your knowledge of female astronomers

Astronomer Vera Rubin worked on some of the earliest studies of dark matter in the cosmos.

For centuries, women have gazed at the stars and asked the big questions, often without the recognition or resources their male counterparts have had. Yet despite the odds, they've charted galaxies , discovered new celestial bodies, and revolutionized the way we understand the universe. Their stories are as vast and inspiring as the cosmos itself.

This crossword quiz invites you to explore the lives and legacies of female astronomers throughout history.

You'll encounter pioneers like Caroline Herschel , who cataloged stars in the 18th century, and Vera Rubin , whose work on dark matter reshaped astrophysics. Alongside them are lesser-known but equally brilliant minds whose contributions deserve the spotlight.

So sharpen your pencil (or keyboard) and dive into this cosmic challenge. Each clue is a tribute to the women who dared to look up and ask "What's out there?" before going on to find the answers.

Try it out below and see how well you score!