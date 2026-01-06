Women who rewrote the stars: Test your knowledge of female astronomers
From ancient stargazers to modern-day space scientists, women have shaped our understanding of the cosmos. This crossword celebrates their brilliance, resilience, and astronomical achievements.
For centuries, women have gazed at the stars and asked the big questions, often without the recognition or resources their male counterparts have had. Yet despite the odds, they've charted galaxies, discovered new celestial bodies, and revolutionized the way we understand the universe. Their stories are as vast and inspiring as the cosmos itself.
This crossword quiz invites you to explore the lives and legacies of female astronomers throughout history.
You'll encounter pioneers like Caroline Herschel, who cataloged stars in the 18th century, and Vera Rubin, whose work on dark matter reshaped astrophysics. Alongside them are lesser-known but equally brilliant minds whose contributions deserve the spotlight.
So sharpen your pencil (or keyboard) and dive into this cosmic challenge. Each clue is a tribute to the women who dared to look up and ask "What's out there?" before going on to find the answers.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
