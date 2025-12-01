Jump to:

Looking for a last-minute bargain? These Cyber Monday streaming, Lego and drone deals are must-haves, but time's running out, so you'll have to hurry

News
By published

Here's a quick, one-stop shop of the best last-minute must-get Cyber Monday streaming, Lego and drone deals still available, but they won't be for long.

A series of products and logos, Lego and quadcopters surround a space.com logo on a purple and blue background.
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

It's Cyber Monday, and that means it's your last chance to save big before the holidays. Here, we've highlighted the best last-minute bargains on Cyber Monday streaming, Lego and drone deals that are still available.

With the deals below, we've reviewed several models and recommend all the products as worth having. Whether it's holiday entertainment, a gift for a loved one, or a big-ticket purchase for yourself, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to cash in and bag a bargain. Fortunately, some of the best streaming services, best Lego space sets and best drones are still discounted. The deals here are exclusively from reputable retailers, so you can rely on the prices you see, but be quick, as Cyber Monday ends soon.

Last-minute Cyber Monday streaming deals

Paramount Plus Premium
Save 77%
Paramount Plus Premium: was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+

Get two months of Paramount Plus for just $2.99 a month and stream all Star Trek content, including the latest series of Strange New Worlds and the upcoming Starfleet Academy, along with both Halo seasons, the Transformers franchise and all their original movies and shows.

View Deal
Disney Plus And Hulu (with ads)
Save 62%
Disney Plus And Hulu (with ads): was $12.99 now $4.99 at Disney+

Get 12 months of Disney Plus and Hulu with a 62% discount, giving you access to the Star Wars, Marvel, Alien, Predator and Avatar franchises as well as both services' original content, animated classics and blockbuster movies.

View Deal
Apple TV
Save 54%
Apple TV: was $12.99 now $5.99 at Apple TV

Apple TV is known for releasing fresh original content every month, and it's increasingly a big player in the sci-fi game. This deal means you can have six months of access for just $5.99 and catch up on some of the best recent sci-fi shows.

View Deal
HBO Max Amazon Prime Video Add-On
Save 73%
HBO Max Amazon Prime Video Add-On: was $10.99 now $2.99 at Amazon

Note: This deal is also available if you add it to your Hulu account.

If you're looking for an HBO Max subscription, you can get a year's access for just $2.99 a month when you add it to your Amazon account. HBO is home to the Dune franchise and other big titles like Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, The Last of Us and more.

View Deal

Last-minute Cyber Monday Lego deals

Lego Technic NASA Lunar Roving Vehicle
Save 30% ($66)
Lego Technic NASA Lunar Roving Vehicle: was $220 now $154 at Amazon

Save big on this buildable replica of the iconic buggy that toured the Moon's surface during some Apollo missions. This set comes with 1913 pieces, 360-degree steering, full suspension and buildable comms equipment.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon
Save 20%
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $85