Black Friday laptop deals are coming thick and fast, and I have been keeping an eye on the major retailers to find the best savings suitable for astronomy and photo/video editing.

The best laptops for astronomy and astrophotography are generally those that offer a considerable amount of graphics performance and RAM. They will allow you to run the essential software like image editing tools but also applications that render constellations or allow you to connect some of the best telescopes and best smart telescopes to your machine. But make sure you also keep an eye out for things like the number of ports available, the quality of the solid-state drive (SSD) and the screen quality.

Whether you're looking to find a laptop to connect with your telescope while you're on field trips or you want a machine to help in stacking or editing the photos you capture, we've rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals on laptops you can find this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

Save 34% ($710) Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024): was $2,100 now $1,390 at Amazon Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7th Edition (15-inch) was one of our favorite Windows machines of the previous generation, and now you can grab it for 34% off this Black Friday. Its elegance is underlined by its stylish and compact metal chassis — and its bright and smooth display is a pleasure to use.

Save 33% ($700) Microsoft Surface Pro 2-In-1 Laptop/tablet (2024): was $2,100 now $1,400 at Amazon The Microsoft Surface Pro is one of our favorite 2-in-1s for its versatility, ease of use, and dazzling OLED screen. Suitable for moderate photo editing, this portable 2-in-1 is a perfect travel companion and offers plenty in an unusual form factor. You can grab it for 33% off during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Save 41% ($400) acer Aspire 14 Ai Copilot+ Pc : was $980 now $580 at Amazon If you're looking for a cut-price laptop for astronomy, the Acer Aspire 14 AI is available at 41% off this Black Friday. It includes the high-end Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor as well as the entry-level Intel Arc Graphics GPU — while it won't blow you away, it will be good enough for plenty of basic to intermediate workloads.