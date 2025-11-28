From malware to identity theft, the internet is more dangerous than ever — Surfshark VPN is the protection you need, with $110 off this Black Friday
From blocking ads to hiding your location online, Surfshark is an essential internet safety tool. This Black Friday it's up to 80% off, starting at just $1.99 a month for two years, with three extra months free.
Worried about identity theft, infuriated by adverts or just want to stay safe online? That's where Surfshark VPN (virtual private network) comes in. And, thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can protect your privacy for just $1.99 a month for two years, with three extra months free. That's across multiple devices, too, from laptops to phones and tablets, at home, public wifi, overseas — wherever you happen to be.
Surfshark VPN is an excellent way to protect your privacy, with three service tiers, including one where you can actually get your data removed from the internet; the latter, Surfshark One+ gives you access to Incogni, a service that'll attempt to remove your data from business databases and more.
But even if you plump for the $1.99 a month service (down from $6.58 a month), you'll wonder how you ever managed without it. On top of blocking ads, and crushing scams and spam, you can use Surfshark to change your online location. That's especially useful for staying safe on public wi-fi, accessing the best streaming services when traveling or watching a show that's yet to reach these shores.
