Save a huge 77% on Paramount+ in this Black Friday deal.

Paramount Plus is offering one of the best streaming deals we've seen this Black Friday. The streaming service is home to an incredible 40,000+ episodes and movies, so it's safe to say you'll never be short of viewing options.

Right now, for new and returning subscribers, you can access all the Paramount Plus streaming content for just $2.99 a month for your first two months. That's 63% off the Paramount Plus Essential plan (usual price $7.99) or an incredible 77% off the Paramount Plus Premium plan (usually $12.99).

We firmly believe Paramount Plus is one of the best streaming services around, and with this deal, there's never been a better time to sign up. You'll get to enjoy classic blockbuster movies like Arrival, Total Recall, Starship Troopers, Interstellar, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and War of the Worlds.

Save 77% ($10) Paramount Plus: was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Enjoy two months of Paramount Plus for just $2.99 per month. It's not only the home an array of fantastic sci-fi TV shows, movies and documentaries, but also loaded with live sports, including the UEFA Champions League, and a host of European soccer league action. You can cancel your monthly subscription at any time, or it returns to the full price after the initial two months.

As Paramount Plus is home to Star Trek, it's the only place to watch the all-new Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which lands in January 2026. Fans can also watch classic Star Trek offerings like The Next Generation, and as a Lego fan myself ties in nicely for me to mention the just-launched Lego Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D set, which is an awesome reproduction of Captain Jean-Luc Picard's spacecraft from that series.

Paul Brett Deals Writer Paul Brett is a Deals Writer for Space.com and also across the Sports and Knowledge brands at Future. At Space, Paul has extensively covered many streaming deals, as well as hunting down the best deals on Lego, cameras and space observing optics.