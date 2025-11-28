Love Marvel? Then you really can't go wrong with this Black Friday Hulu and Disney+ deal. For just $4.99 a month, for 12 months, you can unlock a veritable multiverse of Marvel content, from movies to live-action series to animated shows and beyond.

Subscribe to Disney Plus and Hulu, just $4.99 a month for 12 months, a saving of 62%

But the superhero shenanigans don't end there! Yes, we could happily watch the whole Avengers Infinity Saga, Daredevil: Born Again and What If..? on repeat, but there are new shows and movies dropping next year. VisionQuest, Wonder Man and Spider-Man Noir, the latter featuring Nick Cage, are all coming to the platform.

On top of that, this bundle gives you access to the rest of Hulu and Disney's content, including Alien: Earth and Predator. Both Alien and Predator have crossed over into Marvel comics, so we've got our fingers crossed the shows will do the same. Hey, it could happen.

