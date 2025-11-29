Watch the Avatar movies ahead of Fire and Ash next month with this Disney Plus and Hulu Black Friday deal, now just $4.99 a month

This top-tier Black Friday deal means you get Disney Plus and Hulu for just $4.99 a month and you can stream the Avatar movies ahead of Fire and Ash.

A blue alien creature with black hair looks back over their shoulder with greenery in the background and the space.com logo in the top left, and the disney and hulu logos in the bottom right.
I see you, and I also see this incredible Disney Plus Black Friday deal. Not only is it one of the best streaming deals available right now, but on top of that great value, you can also stream the Avatar movies ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Get 12 months of Disney Plus and Hulu for just $4.99 a month this Black Friday.

Get a big saving on 12 months of access to two of the best streaming services for sci-fi fans. You can stream the Avatar movies ahead of Fire and Ash, and you can watch all the Star Wars, Marvel, Predator, Alien content and more across both services.

Alexander Cox
Alexander Cox

Alex has spent the last four and a half years searching for and writing about worthwhile deals for Space.com, as an E-commerce writer. He takes a particular interest in streaming deals as he spends a lot of his spare time binge-watching sci-fi shows. He's a huge fan of Andor and The Mandalorian, both of which you'll also find on Disney Plus.