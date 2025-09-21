The streaming landscape is busy. With so many platforms on offer and the best streaming deals to get premium content for less, it can be hard to pick which one(s) to go for, especially as a Sci-Fi fan. Sure, you can look at the best streaming platforms to find specific content, like the best blockbuster movies, Star Trek, Star Wars and the best for original content, but what if we focus on value?

Getting the most for your money is always a bonus, especially when you get content or additional features in exchange. And streaming services are considering this, too, when they determine what they can offer to bolster their appeal.

It's common to invest in more than one streaming service. For instance, I'm subscribed to three and that results in a monthly expense that requires budgeting for. So, it's likely you want to know you're getting the best value for your money and here's our ranking of the five best streaming services that'll do just that.

The best value streaming services: Ranked

1. Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video The best value because of the extras you get, which include free shipping, Amazon music and more. Price: From $14.99 | Titles include: Fallout, The Boys, The Expanse | Extra Info: You also get free shipping and access to other Amazon services. at Amazon Prime $14.99 /mth $139 /year Includes free and fast Amazon shipping Great original content An extensive library Not as much Sci-Fi content as others A little too much to choose from

While Amazon Prime arguably doesn't have the most Sci-Fi content compared to other streaming services on our list, we're focusing on value, and Amazon Prime is the standout top pick.

The starting price is $14.99 a month or $139 for an annual subscription, but you can also get your first month free with a 30-day trial. And aside from the huge library of movies and TV shows, you also get shipping benefits with millions of items delivered fast and free. You also get access to Amazon's other services like Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading.

Sci-Fi Highlights: Fallout

The Boys

The Expanse

Unlike other streamers, you can also share certain benefits with another adult in your household with an Amazon Family account at no extra cost. This includes one other adult account and up to four profiles for children. And you can decide what you share with them, from the free Prime delivery to access to all your purchased eBooks, audiobooks and more.

So, if you're a family of Sci-Fi lovers, you'll all be able to access content across Amazon Prime. And when it comes to sci-fi content specifically, it's home to original content like Fallout, The Boys and The Expanse, as well as a whole library of classics. One caveat is that it can feel a little overwhelming sifting through the 1000s of movies and TV shows, but what streamer doesn't? When it comes to value, Amazon Prime is the best.

2. Netflix

Netflix A great selection of original and classic content with a more affordable starting price. Price: From $7.99 | Titles include: Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Mad Max | Extra info: Content varies based on your region and several plans are available $6.99 /mth $15.49 /mth $22.99 /mth A huge library to choose from Adding new movies and TV shows every month Dedication to both original and classic content Constantly changing library Can get expensive if adding extra members

If you're as old as me, you'll remember the humble beginnings of Netflix and its evolution over almost two decades. So, it's important to put respect on the name, given how it has established itself as one of the best streaming platforms ever.

And when it comes to Sci-Fi content, it's a true market leader. Not only is it home to some of the best sci-fi movies and TV shows, but it's also responsible for releasing Netflix Originals like Black Mirror, Stranger Things, Spaceman and Don’t Look Up.

It's also not overly expensive considering what it has to offer. Subscriptions start at $7.99 a month (with ads), $17.99 a month (without ads) or $24.99 a month for premium. You can pay extra to add members. Then, you can download your favorite Sci-Fi content to watch on the go or watch at the same time as another member of your household.

3. Disney Plus

Disney Plus The home of all Star Wars and Marvel content and so, so much more. Price: From $9.99 | Titles include: Star Wars, Marvel, Avatar, National Geographic | Extra Info: National Geographic and Star content included $16.99 /mth Access to exclusive Disney-owned content Bundles available to additional streamers The home of the MCU and Star Wars Limited to Disney's library Much better value as part of a bundle

I love Disney Plus. It's got an incredible amount of Sci-Fi content and for a Star Wars fan, it's a no-brainer. But, when it comes to value, I do find it to be one of the most expensive streaming services. And this is where the debate about value comes in.

Yes, it's expensive, but when you weigh up what you get, which is exclusive Disney content you can't get anywhere else, then it feels like a must. Especially in families with younger kids who want to watch all the Pixar movies, along with the adults, too.

You can watch anything from Marvel (bar a few exceptions), Star Wars, Sci-Fi blockbusters, Pixar movies and National Geographic documentaries. And the scope of their content is truly out-of-this-world.

This is also a great service if you're looking to get more for your money with different bundles available, which will add on access to the likes of Hulu and Max. For example, you can add Hulu to your subscription for just one dollar more, which in turn, means you would get both services for about half price compared to paying individually.

4. Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus Original content every month, Apple TV Plus leads the way for new things to watch. Price: From $9.99 | Titles include: Murderbot, Severance, Silo | Extra info: Brand new content uploaded every month at Apple TV+ $9.99 /mth $14.99 /mth $99 at Apple TV+ Premium original content Great focus on Sci-Fi Heavy lean on original content Not as extensive a library

Apple TV Plus has had to work a little harder to establish itself in the streaming landscape, but it's figured out its niche with its original content. What it lacks in an extensive library, it makes up for in regularly uploading new movies and TV shows.

And there's been an extra special focus on Sci-Fi content with Apple TV Plus responsible for shows like Severance, Dark Matter, Sunny, Silo and For All Mankind. The only place you can watch them? Apple TV Plus. So, you're in a bit of a bind because you have to subscribe to watch them, but luckily, it's not too expensive, starting at $9.99 a month and no obligation to sign up annually.

5. Hulu

Hulu A great option for TV shows, Hulu boasts some big names on the small screen. Cost: From $9.99 | Titles include: Alien, Rick and Morty, Futurama, The X-Files | Additional info: Available as part of a Disney Plus bundle which offers genuine value $9.99 /mth $18.99 /mth Excellent Sci-Fi TV shows, both classics and originals Additional content from FX and ABC Live TV options Not as great an offering for movies Not available globally

Hulu isn't more expensive than the other streaming platforms on offer, but it's also not cheaper. For $9.99 per month with ads and $18.99 without ads, it's about an average amount you'd be expected to pay. But, the content library isn't as extensive as the other platforms, especially when it comes to recent blockbusters.

There's plenty of classics on offer though, like Futurama, The X-Files and Rick and Morty and the same goes for movies, with some of the best Sci-Fi movies of all time on the platform like Alien, Arrival and Donnie Darko. But, Hulu is US-based, so it's not available globally, which includes the UK. There’s a lot of value in being able to stream content across the world and this puts Hulu in a lower spot.