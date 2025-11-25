Stream Borderlands and other recent sci-fi hits on STARZ for just $2.99 a month when added to Hulu in this Black Friday streaming deal

News
By published

STARZ is the home to the Borderlands movie as well as some Marvel hits and is now just $2.99 a month in this Black Friday streaming deal as a Hulu add-on.

A group of people, including a robot with a lens for an eye, are looking down a concrete well.
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

You can get STARZ as an add-on to Hulu for just $2.99 a month this Black Friday and stream the Borderlands movies, some Marvel hits and other sci-fi blockbusters for less.

Get 72% off a year of STARZ when you get it as a Hulu add-on, just $2.99 a month.

STARZ Hulu add-on
Save 73%
STARZ Hulu add-on: was $10.99 now $2.99 at hulu.com

Save big and get a year's worth of STARZ as a Hulu add-on and stream some Marvel movies, Borderlands and other sci-fi blockbusters. It's worth noting that Hulu is also home to the Alien and Predator franchise, so there's a lot on offer for sci-fi fans here.

Note: this deal ends on December 1 and the price will rever to the usual $10.99 a month after a year.

View Deal
Alex hunts deals for a living, including streaming deals
Alexander Cox
Alex hunts deals for a living, including streaming deals
Alexander Cox

Alex is an E-commerce writer, which means he searches for deals, among other things, and writes about the ones worth getting. He's done this for four and a half years with Space.com and is particularly interested in streaming deals as he spends a lot of his spare time watching the content on the services he writes about.