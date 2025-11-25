Stream Borderlands and other recent sci-fi hits on STARZ for just $2.99 a month when added to Hulu in this Black Friday streaming deal
STARZ is the home to the Borderlands movie as well as some Marvel hits and is now just $2.99 a month in this Black Friday streaming deal as a Hulu add-on.
You can get STARZ as an add-on to Hulu for just $2.99 a month this Black Friday and stream the Borderlands movies, some Marvel hits and other sci-fi blockbusters for less.
Get 72% off a year of STARZ when you get it as a Hulu add-on, just $2.99 a month.
If you're looking for Black Friday deals, and Black Friday streaming deals in particular, you might want to consider saving over 70% on a year of STARZ. If you already have a Hulu subscription, you can add STARZ for just $2.99 and stream sci-fi blockbusters like Borderlands, Spider-Man and Venom movies, which aren't on Disney Plus and more. Hulu is among the best streaming services for sci-fi as it is, so a big reduction on something extra is a great way to satisfy your sci-fi needs this holiday season.
Save big and get a year's worth of STARZ as a Hulu add-on and stream some Marvel movies, Borderlands and other sci-fi blockbusters. It's worth noting that Hulu is also home to the Alien and Predator franchise, so there's a lot on offer for sci-fi fans here.
Note: this deal ends on December 1 and the price will rever to the usual $10.99 a month after a year.
Alex is an E-commerce writer, which means he searches for deals, among other things, and writes about the ones worth getting. He's done this for four and a half years with Space.com and is particularly interested in streaming deals as he spends a lot of his spare time watching the content on the services he writes about.
- Our Black Friday hub is back, where we highlight all the best deals of Black Friday 2025.
- We've also got you covered with reviews and rankings of the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.