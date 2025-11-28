I think this is the best VPN deal around — NordVPN has 77% off this Black Friday

If you're looking for a bargain when it comes to VPNs, you can save up to 77% on NordVPN's Black Friday deal — arguably a must-have for online security and streaming

Someone using a smartphone and laptop to access a VPN site, with the space.com black friday deals badge in the top left corner
(Image credit: Getty Images)

NordVPN is up to 77% off for Black Friday, ideal if you want to improve your security while online and streaming, in one of the best Black Friday VPN deals available.

Save up to 77% on two years of NordVPN this Black Friday, with their best-value plan at 74% off.

Nord VPN
Save 74%
Nord VPN: was $404 now $105 at go.nordvpn.net

Save big on two years of NordVPN, which includes three extra months for free. The protection you get includes an ad and tracker blocker, malware protection, password manager, encrypted cloud storage, a dedicated IP address, theft and extortion insurance and more, depending on the plan you opt for.

Note: The price shown here is for two years of their best-value plan. You can save 77% on their Prime plan by using the same link.

View Deal
Alexander Cox

Alex has spent the last four and a half years as an E-commerce Writer for space.com, meaning he hunts for deals for a living and writes about the ones worth getting. Alex spends a lot of time online, whether it's for work or in his downtime and has previously covered VPN offers and the security they offer.

