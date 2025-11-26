Black Friday VPN deals are landing, and we've rounded up the very best ahead of the annual sales event to keep you secure while traveling and streaming online.

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network, and it makes your device appear as if it's in another location, while offering additional online security features, such as ad and tracker blockers, anti-malware protection, password managers and more. This makes it much harder for hackers and anyone in general to access your private information online. Plus, it allows you to access your favorite TV shows and movies on the best streaming services and best value streaming services while you're on the move.

Whether you own one of the best laptops out there or you use other devices, a VPN is a good way to stay secure online. Now that the Black Friday deals are appearing, as well as Black Friday streaming deals, it is a great time to secure a Black Friday VPN deal.

Best Black Friday VPN deals 2025

