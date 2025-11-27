Here are my top picks of all the early Black Friday Lego deals available to build right now
I know that as a Lego fan and expert, I wouldn't hesitate to wait for Black Friday when there are so many great deals on Lego already available.
Black Friday is all but here, but you needn't wait to find a great deal on a new Lego set. The major Lego retailers are already reducing sets, and I've found plenty of great deals. So why not get ahead of the sales and pick up a bargain before stocks run out?
Whether you're looking for one of the best Lego Star Wars sets or a Lego space set, you'll hopefully find a great deal in the early Black Friday sales. I've rounded up offers from Lego.com, Amazon, Walmart and more, with sets for both adults and children in the mix.
Lego Star Wars Black Friday deals
Save on this set of five Lego Star Wars BrickHeadz figures. You’ll get buildable models of Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, General Grievous, Emperor Palpatine and Mace Windu. Now's a good time to pick it up, too, as it’s due to retire soon.
We think these mid-sized Lego Star Wars sets are amongst the best models for adults, and at 20% off, this Millennium Falcon is excellent value. Fun to build and packs in a lot of detail, I called it one of my favorite versions of the ship yet in my Lego Millennium Falcon review.
Save on this beautifully detailed mid-size ship, a great model for adults who don't have enough space for a large UCS set. In our Tantive IV review, we called this a 'gorgeous model', and with a saving of more than $20, it's even better than ever.
Save ahead of Black Friday on what could well be front and center of any Lego Star Wars collection. This set is sturdy, undeniably accurate aesthetically, and we praised it in our Lego Star Wars Brick Built Lego review.
Save big on a Lego set that allows you to perfectly recreate the opening scene to 'A New Hope'. It features Darth Vader, Stormtrooper and Rebel minifigures and features over 500 pieces.