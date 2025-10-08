Prime Day is nearly over, so if you're looking to stock up on Lego, now's your last chance to take advantage of these deals. From Star Wars to the Avengers to outer space, you can save some serious money on sets. And, as tempting as that giant Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon might be, you don't have to spend big to save big. There are discounts on all manner of sets, courtesy of Amazon and other retailers. So, take our hand and we'll guide you through the best Lego Prime Day deals.

Where to go shopping for Lego

Amazon Prime Day Lego Deals

Save 20% ($20) Lego Star Wars R2-D2: was $100 now $80 at Amazon Save $20 on everyone's favorite astromech droid with this buildable toy figure. It comes with an R2-D2 minifigure and a 25th anniversary Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Darth Malak minifigure.

Save 20% ($28) Lego Star Wars C3-PO: was $140 now $112 at Amazon Get 20% off on this C3PO set, which comes with nearly 1200 pieces, a display plaque and stands over 15 inches tall. It's perfect for display and arguing about whether C3PO had a silver leg in the movies or not.

Lego Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle: $60 at Amazon This is a great price for a recreation of one of the climactic scenes of Avengers: Endgame. It features nearly 800 pieces, including minifigures and a Thanos figure. It's previously been sold at this price, but it's still a great deal.

Save 17% ($10) Lego Star Wars Logo Set: was $60 now $50 at Amazon Save 17% on this model of the iconic Star Wars logo. It may not come with any minifigures but no one will miss this sitting on your shelf as it has our staff writer Alexander Cox's.

Save 45% ($29) Lego Star Wars Droideka: was $65 now $36 at Amazon Save 45% on this Droideka, the rolling droid first featured in The Phantom Menace. And, like its screen counterpart, you can fold it up into a ball, though it may not survive being rolled.