Save big this Blocktober with the best last-minute Prime Day Lego deals
Whether you're building them now or putting sets away for the holidays, you can't have enough Lego. From Star Wars to Marvel, we've rounded up the best Prime Day Lego deals, but you'll have to hurry.
Prime Day is nearly over, so if you're looking to stock up on Lego, now's your last chance to take advantage of these deals. From Star Wars to the Avengers to outer space, you can save some serious money on sets. And, as tempting as that giant Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon might be, you don't have to spend big to save big. There are discounts on all manner of sets, courtesy of Amazon and other retailers. So, take our hand and we'll guide you through the best Lego Prime Day deals.
Amazon Prime Day Lego Deals
Save $100 on this awesome, table-dominating set of Star Wars' most iconic ship. It comes with 7541 pieces, has numerous playable features, is stunningly detailed and features Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, C3PO and more minifigures.
Save over $25 on this awesome buildable replica of the vehicle from the Apollo 17 mission. It comes with all manner of accessories, giving play and display potential.
Save 30% and get the lowest price we've seen on a Lego set of the super-adorable Grogu in his hover pram. If this doesn't make you go 'aww', you have no heart.
Save $14 on a 584-piece build featuring the Mandalorian's iconic helmet, as seen in The Mandalorian and the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu movie.
Save $20 on everyone's favorite astromech droid with this buildable toy figure. It comes with an R2-D2 minifigure and a 25th anniversary Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Darth Malak minifigure.
Get 20% off this excellent value Millennium Falcon buildable set. It may be smaller than the UCS Falcon but it's not short on detail. We loved it in our review.
Get 20% off on this C3PO set, which comes with nearly 1200 pieces, a display plaque and stands over 15 inches tall. It's perfect for display and arguing about whether C3PO had a silver leg in the movies or not.
Save 20% on an excellent set for budding astronauts and young Lego enthusiasts. It's a simple build and, with 647 pieces, you can create an astronaut, a ship or a space dog.
Save 20% on an awesome, poseable set of Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot, from Guardians of the Galaxy.
This is a great price for a recreation of one of the climactic scenes of Avengers: Endgame. It features nearly 800 pieces, including minifigures and a Thanos figure. It's previously been sold at this price, but it's still a great deal.
Save 20% on this model of Mando's newest ship, the N-1 Starfighter, built after the Razor Crest was destroyed. It features two minifigs: The Mandalorian and Peli Motto, and a tiny Grogu.
Save 17% on this model of the iconic Star Wars logo. It may not come with any minifigures but no one will miss this sitting on your shelf as it has our staff writer Alexander Cox's.
Save 30% on this double starship set, which, while impressive on its own, has a neat trick that's guaranteed to keep children amused. You can mash-up the ships' respective parts to create your own Tie-Wing, X-Fighter or other Empire-unapproved ship.
Save 45% on this Droideka, the rolling droid first featured in The Phantom Menace. And, like its screen counterpart, you can fold it up into a ball, though it may not survive being rolled.
Save 45% on these Ghost and Phantom II starships, as seen in Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Rebels. They can be coupled together or played with separately and come with five minifigures, including Hera Syndulla, Lt. Beyta, and Jacen Syndulla.
