Guess that alien planet: Are you an exoplanet expert?
This quiz invites you to embark on a journey across the galaxy, exploring the science and wonder behind exoplanet discovery.
Far beyond the familiar planets of our solar system lies a staggering diversity of alien worlds: exoplanets that orbit distant stars, each with its own story written in starlight.
Some are scorched giants hugging their suns, others are icy wanderers drifting in the dark. And then there are the tantalizing few that might resemble Earth, raising the ultimate question: could life exist out there?
From the groundbreaking Kepler mission to the latest data from the James Webb Space Telescope, you'll dive into the techniques astronomers use to detect these elusive worlds and decode their secrets.
The universe is teeming with planets waiting to be discovered, and this quiz is your chance to explore them. Will you prove yourself a true exoplanet explorer — or get lost in the interstellar shuffle?
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
