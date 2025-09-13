Guess that alien planet: Are you an exoplanet expert?

Artist’s concept of Kepler-186f, an Earth-size exoplanet orbiting a red dwarf star in the constellation Cygnus.

Far beyond the familiar planets of our solar system lies a staggering diversity of alien worlds: exoplanets that orbit distant stars, each with its own story written in starlight.

Some are scorched giants hugging their suns, others are icy wanderers drifting in the dark. And then there are the tantalizing few that might resemble Earth, raising the ultimate question: could life exist out there?

From the groundbreaking Kepler mission to the latest data from the James Webb Space Telescope, you'll dive into the techniques astronomers use to detect these elusive worlds and decode their secrets.

The universe is teeming with planets waiting to be discovered, and this quiz is your chance to explore them. Will you prove yourself a true exoplanet explorer — or get lost in the interstellar shuffle?

Try it out below and see how well you score!