The ultimate comet challenge: A tail of trivia!
This quiz invites you to chase comets through time and space, from ancient omens to modern scientific marvels.
Comets are among the most captivating wanderers of the solar system — icy relics from its earliest days that blaze across the sky with glowing tails and mysterious origins.
Often called "dirty snowballs," these celestial nomads carry clues about the formation of planets, the chemistry of the early solar system, and perhaps even the seeds of life itself.
In this quiz, you'll explore how comets form, where they come from, and what happens when they venture close to the sun.
Whether you're a seasoned stargazer or just curious about those streaks of light in the night sky, this quiz will test your knowledge and spark your imagination.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
