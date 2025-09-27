Streak seekers: The ultimate meteor shower quiz

Meteor showers are a key activity for more skywatchers.

There's something magical about watching a meteor shower—those fleeting bursts of light that streak across the night sky, leaving behind awe and wonder.

For centuries, people have looked up during peak nights in August, December, and beyond, hoping to catch a glimpse of these celestial fireworks. But behind the beauty lies a fascinating world of science, history, and cosmic debris.

This quiz is your chance to explore the dazzling details of meteor showers. How are they formed? Which ones are the most active?

Whether you're chasing shooting stars or chasing trivia glory, this quiz will light up your knowledge like a meteor blazing through the atmosphere.

Try it out below and see how well you score!