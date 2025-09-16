Whose monster is it anyway: Match the literary sci-fi monster to its book

Books like "Jurassic Park" revealed science fiction monsters that were later popularized in films.

Monsters in science fiction aren't just terrifying — they're symbolic, philosophical, and often heartbreakingly human. Whether they represent the dangers of unchecked science, the fear of the unknown or the consequences of hubris, these creatures have haunted readers for generations.

Behind every tentacle, fang, or mutated cell lies a story — and an author with a warning or a vision.

This quiz invites you to explore the darker corners of sci-fi literature, where monsters lurk not just in shadows, but in laboratories, alien worlds and post-apocalyptic wastelands.

Whether you're a seasoned sci-fi reader or just dipping your toes into the genre's murkier waters, this quiz will test your memory, your instincts, and maybe even your courage.

Try it out below and see how well you score!