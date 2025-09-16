Whose monster is it anyway: Match the literary sci-fi monster to its book
From radioactive kaiju to genetically engineered nightmares, science fiction has gifted us some of the most unforgettable monsters in literature.
Monsters in science fiction aren't just terrifying — they're symbolic, philosophical, and often heartbreakingly human. Whether they represent the dangers of unchecked science, the fear of the unknown or the consequences of hubris, these creatures have haunted readers for generations.
Behind every tentacle, fang, or mutated cell lies a story — and an author with a warning or a vision.
This quiz invites you to explore the darker corners of sci-fi literature, where monsters lurk not just in shadows, but in laboratories, alien worlds and post-apocalyptic wastelands.
Whether you're a seasoned sci-fi reader or just dipping your toes into the genre's murkier waters, this quiz will test your memory, your instincts, and maybe even your courage.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.