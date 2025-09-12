No redshirts allowed: A nearly impossible sci-fi trivia quiz for command-level nerds only
Casual fans will be vaporized on entry.
Welcome to the final frontier of sci-fi fandom: an extra hard science fiction quiz.
This isn't your average stroll through lightsaber lore or warp-speed factoids. We're talking deep canon, obscure references, and the kind of questions that separate the casual viewers from the quantum-brained elite.
This quiz is not for the faint of fandom. It's for those who've read "The Left Hand of Darkness" twice and can quote "Neuromancer" without blinking.
If you ace this, you're not just a fan — you're a scholar of the speculative. Ready to engage? The stars await.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
