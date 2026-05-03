New this month, this Lego Star Wars Yoda bust would terrify Darth Vader and I have to have it

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Yoda is one of Star Wars' most beloved characters, there's no doubt about that. So why does this Lego Star Wars Yoda figure look so downright uncanny? And why am I utterly compelled to buy it?

If you dare, this Lego Star Wars Yoda Bust is available now for $39.99.

Available now, just in time for Star Wars day, this Lego Star Wars Yoda bust shows him in his Clone Wars days, wielding a green lightsaber, ready to kick Separatist bottom.

At just 8 in / 21 cm tall, it's perfectly sized to perch on a shelf and while his arms appear fixed, you can tweak his ears and eyes. In short, it's everything you'd expect from a Lego Star Wars bust and at $39.99 it won't break the bank.

And, if you combine it with some other Lego Star Wars sets to make a spend of over $160 from Lego.com you'll even get a Lego Star Wars Darksaber. Hurrah!

Lego Star Wars Yoda bust: $39.99 at LEGO Yoda is a familiar character to Star Wars fans but there's something off about this bust. We'd place this offering in horror rather than sci-fi.