New this month, this Lego Star Wars Yoda bust would terrify Darth Vader and I have to have it

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Lego's larger Yoda models do not have a great track record, but this Lego Star Wars Yoda bust is such astonishing spectacle I have to own it. Or several.

A Lego Star Wars bust of Yoda.
This massive Lego Star Wars UCS Venator set needs its own table. (Image credit: Lego)

Yoda is one of Star Wars' most beloved characters, there's no doubt about that. So why does this Lego Star Wars Yoda figure look so downright uncanny? And why am I utterly compelled to buy it?

If you dare, this Lego Star Wars Yoda Bust is available now for $39.99.

Lego Star Wars Yoda bust
Lego Star Wars Yoda bust: $39.99 at LEGO

Yoda is a familiar character to Star Wars fans but there's something off about this bust. We'd place this offering in horror rather than sci-fi.

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Chris McMull